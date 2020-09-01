Rashami Desai Flaunts Her Brand New SUV, Poses Inside Her 'chariot' With 'chai'

After becoming one of the top five contestants of the reality television show, Bigg Boss 13, television actor Rashami Desai became a household name. The actor has been on cloud nine after having gained such a huge name and fame ever since the show went off-air. The actor recently brought a brand new SUV for herself. Read further ahead.

Rashami Desai’s brand new SUV

Rashami Desai is not only a very popular entertainment artist in India but is also known for creating a buzz on the internet repeatedly. Having millions of followers on social media, Rashami Desai never fails to bring a smile on the faces of her fans. Recently, on August 31, 2020, Rashami Desai took to her official Instagram handle in order to show her brand new SUV, a dark blue colour Range Rover. The actor shared a post on her Instagram of herself sitting inside her new car with crossed legs, holding a cup of tea while enjoying the rain. She captioned the picture, “This is my chariot & me with my CHAI ðŸ˜œ PS : Enjoy being me with my favourite being ðŸ’“ #rashamidesai #immagicalâœ¨ ðŸ§ž‍ â™€ï¸ ðŸ¦„ #rashamians #teamrashami #unstoppablerashamidesai ðŸŒˆ”.

Just as Rashami Desai shared the picture on the internet, it went viral in no-time. The post gained over one lakh thirty thousand likes within just a few hours. People also spammed the comment section of the post with witty and cheerful comments. Not just fans but even other actors like Nia Sharma and Monica Bedi commented on Rashami Desai's photo.

On the work front, soon after Bigg Boss 13 went off-air Rashami Desai was signed up for the character of Mrs Parikh in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 4. After Jasmin Bhasin and Sayanatani Ghosh’s exit from the daily soap, fans were very excited to see Rashami Desai play the character of a Naagin (snake) for the first time on the show. But, Naagin 4 that also cast Nia Sharma, Shalin Bhanot and Vijayendra Kumeria as the lead characters went off-air soon after Rashami joined the show, due to the global pandemic.

