Rashami Desai Urges Fans To Support Indian Government In Its Move To Ban 59 Chinese Apps

The Indian government has decided to ban 59 Chinese apps in the country. These 59 applications also include the very popular video making application TikTok, shopping site Shein, and many more. Even though fans of these applications have been left heartbroken since the decision has come out, many celebrities have been spotted supporting this decision made by the government. One such celebrity is television actor Rashami Desai who took to her social media to urge people to support the Indian government. Read ahead-

Rashami Desai urges fans to support the Indian government

It came as a shock to many when the Indian government decided to ban 59 Chinese applications used in the country, including some very popular ones. But, understanding the seriousness of the situation, many known faces have been urging fans to support the Indian government as they go ahead with this decision. On June 29, 2020, Bigg Boss 13 contestant and finalist, Rashami Desai took to her official Twitter handle to share a video of herself where she has been requesting fans to be in full support of the Indian government. Her caption for the video read, “Can we be a responsible citizen and support the current situation instead of just playing blame games and trolling one and other? #LetsBeUnited #India #ProudIndian #SupportIndia #ThisTooShallPass💫”.

Can we be a responsible citizen and support the current situation instead of just playing blame games and trolling one and other ? #LetsBeUnited #India #ProudIndian #SupportIndia #ThisTooShallPass 💫 pic.twitter.com/zD16dZV9xD — Rashami Desai (@TheRashamiDesai) June 29, 2020

In the video, Rashami Desai has said that she has often spoken to her fans about many different topics but this time she would like to talk about everyone. She even mentioned that the past month has been very mentally disturbed and draining. But, the actor said that there have been so many bad activities and wrong-doings going on in our own country that has gone unnoticed by people, as they are so busy in themselves.

Referring to the ban on Chinese applications, Rashami Desai said that it is now that the people of this country will have to come together and support the government. She urged fans for their support and asked for their co-operation for the sake of the Indian army and Indian government who have been trying very hard to keep the country safe. She concluded the video by saying that "now is the time to prove and show that you are a true Indian".

