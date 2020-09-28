Sagarika Ghatge-Gulshan Devaiah's 'Footfairy' Trailer Wows Fans Before Direct-to-TV Debut

Sagarika Ghatge and Gulshan Devaiah-starrer Footfairy is all set to become the first movie to air directly on TV amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The movie will premiere on &Pictures on October 24, 2020, and a week later it will start streaming online digital platforms. The makers of the movie recently released the trailer of the film, which is making rounds on the internet. Fans of the lead actors also expressed their excitement to see their favourite stars on-screen again.

Fans reacting to Footfairy trailer

As soon as the trailer was shared by Gulshan on his Twitter handle, Bollywood actor Pulkit Samrat spoke about his excitement for the film. The actor wrote "Full on adrenaline rush!!!! #FootFairy #SatarkRaho" (sic) while commenting on the tweet. Take a look at the Tweet:

Bhai bhai bhai...🔥🔥🔥 — VALHALLA (@_The1UDontKnow_) September 28, 2020

Brilliant — Premal (@Predesai) September 28, 2020

I remember you telling me ki MoM has the biggest hat tip. I can see it here so clearly. Amazing. Super Excited Bhai. The Boss is gonna kill it *pun intended* 😁 #SuperGullu #TheBossOfTheCosmos — Omkar Kulkarni #ReleasePeddlers オムカルクルカルニ (@om2kool) September 28, 2020

Bhai you are movie mafia but Bss dailogue me aur criticise me ..to Sabki to nahi pta but mai dekhunga 🤗🤗🎉 — Chandan Singh (@Maax333) September 28, 2020

Footfairy trailer

The movie is written and directed by Kanishk Varma, while it's shot and edited by Pratik Deora. Going by the trailer, Ghost Stories actor Gulshan Devaiah can be seen playing the role of a cop, who is assigned the task of tracking down and arresting a serial killer who’s periodically hunting down women and also cutting their legs. Moreover, Kunaal Roy Kapur is apparently the prime suspect in this whole film.

However, the trailer shows how Kapur manages to convince everyone that he’s not the murderer. And since time is running out, it’s up to Gulshan Devaiah to believe his gut instincts or the word of a person he doesn’t know anything about. Overall, the Footfairy trailer has a dark tone and promises to be an intriguing mystery thriller.

About the film Foorfairy

Set against the backdrop of the city of dreams, Mumbai, the edge-of-the-seat psychological crime thriller is an intriguing cat and mouse chase between a CBI officer (Gulshan) and a mysterious serial killer with an absurd fetish. Written and directed by Kanishk Varma, this edgy and gripping movie features the versatile actor Gulshan Devaiah and Sagarika Ghatge in lead roles. This murder mystery will explore the dark side of how far an absurd obsession can make you go.

