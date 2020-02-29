Neha Kakkar To Rashami Desai, A Quick Recap Of Top TV News This Week

The television industry entertains the audience week after week with their plot twists and amazing storyline. If you have missed on the television news this week because of your hectic schedule or lack of time, here is a compilation of the top TV news of the week for you. Have a look at them.

Udit Narayan wants Aditya Narayan to tie the knot with Neha Kakkar

Udit Narayan, in an interview this week, was seen stating that he wants his son Aditya Narayan to marry Neha Kakkar. Udita Narayan further said that he keeps teasing both Neha Kakkar and Aditya. However, his requests got ignored all the time. Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan were the part of the show Indian Idol season 11. Throughout the season, there were speculations of the duo getting hitched to each other.

Rashami Desai’s big revelation about Sidharth Shukla

Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla were the most talked about contestants of Bigg Boss 13. In the beginning, the duo was seen fighting but later towards the end of the show, things seemed calm between the duo. In a recent interview, Rashami Desai said that her bond with Sidharth Shukla is beautiful and interesting. She also that he is a nice guy and that communicating with each other helped them solve their difference.

Karan Singh Grover to return in Kasautii Zindagii Ke 2?

There are rumours that Karan Singh Grover who played the role of Mr Bajaj, may return to Kasautii Zindagii Ke 2. Some media reports also suggest that he won’t return to the show. Reportedly, Star Plus has approached Karan Singh Grover for another show. The report also states that his team is negotiating with the channel. However, nothing has been confirmed officially.

Kapil Sharma flirts with Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza recently appeared on The Kapil Sharam Show along with Taapsee Pannu for the promotion of their movie Thappad. Kapil Sharma was seen flirting with Dia Mirza. Kapil asked Dia if she would like to have some tea, coffee or would prefer some flirting. Dia Mirza had a witty response for Kapil. She reminded him of the theme of their upcoming movie Thappad. Kapil Sharma was then seen reciting Sonakshi Sinha’s famous dialogue from Dabangg, ‘thappad se darr ne lagta, pyaar se lagta hai’.

