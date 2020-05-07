Rashami Desai Joins TikTok Amid Lockdown; Crosses 4 Million Followers In A Day

Before being a part of Bigg Boss 13, Rashami Desai made a name for herself with her charm and cute antics on and off-screen. Rashami Desai in her time in quarantine is seen enjoying herself at home. She has been interacting with her fans and sharing what is going on with her during the quarantine. After her appearance on Bigg Boss 13, her fan following has skyrocketed. Recently, she joined TikTok and amassed a huge number of followers within a day. Take a look.

Rashami Desai joins TikTok

On May 7, 2020, Rashami Desai took to her Instagram and shared a TikTok on her Instagram story. After this, fans started following her in and she gained a whopping 4 million followers in just a day’s time. This just games to show how much her fans love her. Take a look at the first TikTok posted by Rashami Desai on the page of TikTok India here. TikTok India wrote in the caption "Yes, you. Get off the phone for a bit! A harsh reminder by @imrashamidesai her first TikTok. 🙈. #tiktokceleb #tiktokvideos #tiktokindia #social #socialmedia #quarantine #quarantinelife #savage #funny #tiktokusers #rashmidesai #athome #rashamidesai"

Apart from this, she is sharing pictures and videos of herself dancing and enjoying her time in the quarantine. In one clip, Rashami was seen dancing on the tunes of Aaja Nachle on International dance day. She captioned the video and wrote "#happyinternationaldanceday Dance is a hidden language of our souls.... And that’s the reason... I choose BOLLYWOOD And a special tribute to my beautiful diva, the goddess @madhuridixitnene one of my biggest reason to be here dancing around

#Happyinternationaldanceday". Take a look at it here.

She also shared pics of herself enjoying her time in quarantine. Take a look at her posts here.

