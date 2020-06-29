Rashami Desai Gets Into Her 'Naagin 4' Character & Shares 'vanity-van Story'; Watch

Recently, it was reported that the star cast of Naagin 4 has resumed the shoot and started the shooting of season's finale. After Nia Sharma, actor Rashami Desai also took to her social media handle and gave a sneak peek into the set. Rashami Desai shared a one-minute-two-seconds long video, in which she was seen getting ready as Shakala. Rashami was seen sporting a gorgeous yellow saree in the video.

Interestingly, as the video started, Rashami Desai's make up artists are seen starting with the eye makeup and then proceed to style her hair. In the video, Rashami was seen helping her hairstylist and munching in between.

Instagramming the video, she wrote a caption, which read, "Joy is the best makeup 🥰 / Vanity-Van Stories [with a heart emoticon]". She also added a few hashtags such as #ShootMode #Naagin4 #RashamiDesaiXShalakha and #ItsAllMagical. The video garnered more than 200k views within a day and still counting. Meanwhile, many of her fans flooded the comments section with best wishes for the actor.

Watch it below:

A few days back, Rashami Desai in an interview with an entertainment portal, had opened up about her fears and the safety measures she will be taking to shoot amid the current pandemic. Rashami added that she is more nervous than scared and also mentioned that the people on the sets have got insurance for COVID-19. She also revealed that the Naagin 4 team has a COVID-19 specialist on sets.

Talking about Naagin 4, the series featured Nia Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin and Vijayendra Kumeria in the lead cast. Rashami was supposed to portray an extended character in the series but due to the nationwide-lockdown, the makers turned it into a cameo. The star cast is currently shooting the final episodes of the series. Earlier in May, producer Ekta Kapoor shared a video and announced that the series will be shelved. She also revealed that the team is planning to treat fans with the fifth installment.

If online media reports are something to go by then the makers are approaching Hina Khan and Surbhi Chandna for the lead characters. Earlier, it was speculated that Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya will be in the lead cast, but she dismissed the rumours. Reportedly, the audience can expect to see Beyhadh 2 actor Shivin Narang in the lead.

