'Naagin 4' Actor Rashami Desai Spills The Beans On Much-awaited Finale Of The Show

It is not a hidden fact that fans are eagerly waiting for the finale of the show Naagin 4. It was reportedly announced recently that the supernatural drama would be going off-air soon. Now, Rashami Desai, who had become a part of the show as the antagonist Shalaka revealed to an online portal about the conclusion to Naagin 4.

Also Read: Rashami Desai Talks About The One Thing In Her Life That Refuses To Fall Into Place

Rashami Desai will resume the shoot for Naagin 4

According to media reports, Rashami will not be a part of the show in its fifth season but the actor has started shooting for the finale of the show to bring it to a 'logical' end. When the actor was quipped on how many episodes of Naagin 4 will she appear on, she said that she herself has no clue on how many days she is going to shoot for post the lockdown. The Pari Hoon Main actor further revealed that there have been some creative changes by the makers and that she is excited about these recent developments.

Also Read: Nia Sharma To Rashami Desai: TV Celebs Sport Yellow Ethnic Outfits With Sheer Elegance

Rashami Desai may be seen in an OTT platform

Rashami went on to thank all her fans too, in the interview who gave immense love to her character, Shalaka despite her brief appearance on the show. The actor was also quipped regarding her future projects post-Naagin 4. To this, the actor hinted that she is in talks for a few projects. The Bigg Boss 13 contestant went on to say that if all goes well, fans may see her on an OTT platform soon.

Also Read: Rashami Desai Shares Hilarious Video Showing How Her Mother Reacted To Eclipse; Watch

The actor was also asked whether she will consider being a part of Naagin 5. To this, she called the show to be the biggest supernatural drama on Indian television which makes it difficult to say no to. Having said that, the Dil Se Dil Tak actor also added that for her, the script is of utmost importance. She further said that if something more interesting comes her way, she will definitely want to be a part of it.

Talking about Naagin 4, the show met its end sooner than it was expected. According to media sources, the show began with success but failed to strike a chord with the fans as it progressed which resulted in a drop in the TRPS. Apart from Rashami, the show also stars Nia Sharma and Vijayendra Kumeira in pivotal roles.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.