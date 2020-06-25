'Naagin 4' Actor Rashami Desai Excited To Be Part Of The Much-awaited Season Finale

The fans of the cult show Naagin 4 are waiting with bated breath to witness the conclusion of the show. The producer of the show, Ekta Kapoor had reportedly announced recently that the supernatural drama would be going off-air soon. Now, Rashami Desai, who had become a part of the supernatural drama as the antagonist Shalaka revealed to an online portal about the much-awaited conclusion to Naagin 4.

Rashami Desai on the finale of Naagin 4

For the unversed, several media reports suggest that the show will be meeting its 'logical' end in some four or five episodes. Talking about this, Rashami who is reportedly is expected to start shooting for the show revealed to an online portal that she is extremely excited about the finale of Naagin 4. But the actor added that she is not aware of the exact shooting date for the show. The Dil Se Dil Tak actor added that she is also unaware of how many days she will be shooting for Naagin 4 as there are some creative changes in talks amongst the makers of the show.

The actor was also quipped on whether she will consider being a part of Naagin 5. To this, she referred the show to be the 'biggest' supernatural drama on Indian television which makes it difficult to say no to. Having said that, the Pari Hoon Main actor also added that for her, the script is of utmost importance. Having said this, she further said that if something more interesting comes her way, she will definitely want to be a part of it.

Ekta Kapoor shared the teaser of the show

Ekta recently also shared an exciting teaser on her social media which hinted towards the season finale. The post shared by Ekta had the caption that said some big secret is finally going to be revealed through the upcoming series. She also mentioned that the wait for the much-awaited Naagin 4 season finale is now finally over.

As the video opens, a ruined building can be spotted along with a lady moving towards an old temple. Soon, viewers are introduced to Rashami as Shalaka who will be playing a pivotal role in this season. Along with her, a few other actors are also spotted, and towards the end, viewers catch a glimpse of Nia Sharma as Brinda as well. However, an unknown figure then walks through the ruins in the video and does not reveals its face. Take a look at the teaser.

