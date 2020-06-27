Rashami Desai Talks About Resuming 'Naagin 4' Shoot, Says 'Excited To See This New Normal'

Reportedly, the star cast of Naagin 4 has resumed the work amid the outbreak of COVID-19. Recently, in an interview with a leading entertainment portal, Rashami Desai opened up about resuming work and said that it is a mixed feeling for her. She further added that she is nervous more than being scared. In her conversation, Rashami Desai also said that it will not be a friendly environment anymore as everyone on the set will follow social distancing and the government's guidelines.

Rashami Desai's take on resuming shoot for 'Naagin 4'

Interestingly, Rashami Desai's character will play an extended cameo. While talking about her character, Rashami Desai said that her part will be small, but meaningful to the storyline. Further, Rashami Desai said that she learned about the guidelines issued by the government. She added that the production team has arranged a COVID-19 specialist on the set and she is excited to see this ‘new normal’.

She also mentioned about the health insurance cover for the COVID-19 and said that the number of people who will be part of the show has it. Rashami has believed that there will be no difficulty, but she is also worried about certain things that are not in anyone's control. She also expressed her gratitude towards the audience and fans and thanked them for the support. She concluded the conversation while saying that she will also provide support to the producers of Naagin 4 in this difficult time.

Well, Rashami joined the lead cast in February 2020, as Shakal. But due to the Coronavirus-induced lockdown, her character turned into a cameo from the lead. Talking about Naagin 4, the lead cast of the show featured Nia Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin and Vijyendra Kumeria. Reportedly, the producer, Ekta Kapoor, was not happy with the performance of the show. And, recently, Ekta Kapoor shared a video in which she announced that post-lockdown the cast will shoot the finale episode. She also praised Nia Sharma and others for their efforts.

On the other side, it is speculated that the fifth installment of the series is on the cards. Various media reports have stated that the makers are approaching Hina Khan and Surbhi Chandna for the lead. Apart from the leading ladies, Beyhadh 2 actor Shivin Narang is also speculated to join the start cast of Naagin 5.

