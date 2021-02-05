Tinaa Datta Shares Pic In A Bright Yellow Gown; Rashami Desai Comments, 'Why So Pretty'

Tina Datta is quite active on her Instagram and shares some amazing content on her feed, including pictures in vibrant outfits, fun videos with her father as well as styling tips. She took to her Instagram account on February 3, 2021, to share a picture in a popping yellow body-hugging gown and she carried it absolutely well. The actor's friends and fans did not take long to shower the picture with appreciation, read along and check out the picture as well as reactions on it.

Tinaa Datta charms fans with a picture in a bright yellow gown

Tinaa Datta took to her Instagram feed on Wednesday, February 3, 2021, to share a picture where she is wearing a bright, lemon yellow body-hugging gown. The actor donned the turtleneck lacey outfit with pure grace. Along with the dress, she went for minimal makeup and no jewellery look and finished it off with a messy updo in her hair.

The picture was taken at the villa where Tinaa was vacationing in Lonavala. In the picture, Tinaa can be seen standing in front of a blue and white gate. In her caption to the post, the actor expressed her love for colours and also mentioned that she had a fun stay at the property, followed by tagging her styling team and photographer. She wrote, “I love all colours, all the blues, greens, and yellows! I love all the sounds including those that sing to me from the birds chirping to the music of silence. Lovely stay by @ssubsingh at @luxurybungalows. Loved the peace, tranquillity, and hospitality. And yes, the flexibility provided by you and your team. Looking forward to coming back soon!”.

The post has received quite a lot of love as soon as Tinaa uploaded it, yesterday. It has received over 41k likes so far and comments are full of appreciation and love from the fans and followers of the actor. Her former co-star Rashami Desai too left a love-filled comment. Take a look at some of the comments here.

Tinaa Dattaa's Instagram

The actor is quite active on her Instagram account and shares pictures from various occasions and moments in her day to day life. Apart from her posts about fashion, she recently also shared a number of fun videos and online challenges with her dad. Take a look at some of her posts here.

