Rashami Desai Spotted Buying Vegetables, Gets Slammed By Gauahar Khan For THIS Reason

Bigg Boss 13 former contestant Rashami Desai has grabbed everyone's attention. On Friday, March 20, the actor Rashami Desai was spotted by the paparazzi buying some vegetables. In the pictures, Rashami Desai has stopped to buy vegetables from the cart. Rashami Desai was spotted wearing a red dress and a mask.

The actor is wearing a white mask to prevent the spread of Coronavirus. However, Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan has commented on the picture and pointed out to something that she felt was wrong. Gauahar Khan commented on the picture saying that "Viral maybe u need to also post how one must not touch their own masks ! Just kills the purpose ! 🙄 pls spread that info !"

In the picture, Rashami Desai has pulled her mask away to pose for the cameras. Gauahar Khan believes that touching the mask kills the purpose of wearing the mask. She also asked Viral Bhayani to spread the message of how one should not touch their mask. Many other fans have also commented on the picture. Some fans also addressed the importance of wearing the mask continuously and pulling it away for the picture does not serve the purpose.

Check out the picture here

Here is a look at Gauahar Khan's comment on Rashami Desai's picture

After her Bigg Boss 13 journey, Rashami Desai has recently joined the cast of Naagin 4. The Uttaran fame actor Rashami Desai is playing the role of Shalaka on the show. Rashami Desai's entry in Naagin 4 has created a lot of buzz on social media. Rashami Desai's fans are very excited to see her on the show.

