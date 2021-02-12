BTS Quiz: Match Scenes From Music Video To BTS Song To Know If You Are ARMY

BTS has conquered hearts all over the globe with their heartfelt lyrics and quirky music videos. The group, known as Bangtan Boys, has fans who call themselves ARMY’s, alluding to the fact that they are standing behind the band like a wall, their support unwavering. BTS members also do a lot for their fans and are dedicated to them. Most of their music has a message of positivity or they create music on important and prevalent social issues. Many fans call themselves BTS ARMY but being part of the BTS ARMY takes true dedication to the band. Take this BTS Quiz to know if you are truly worthy of the title of ARMY by matching the video to the song.

Quiz on BTS' songs and BTS' trivia

Which song do these following stills of music videos belong to?

1. Dynamite

2. Stay Gold

3. Boy With Luv

4. Fake Love

1. ON

2. Mic Drop

3. DNA

4. Blood Sweat Tears

1. Inner Child

2. Luv in Skool

3. Butterfly

4. Hold me tight

1. Stay Gold

2. Moon

3. Fake Love

4. Black Swan

1. Attack on Bangtan

2. NO

3. I like it

4. Respect

1. Serendipity

2. Interlude

3. If I ruled the world

4. Euphoria

1. Child

2. Friends

3. Jump

4. Black Swan

1. Singularity

2. Her

3. Fake Love

4. Just One Day

1. Coffee

2. Moon

3. Dynamite

4. Inner Child

1. Where did you come from

2. My time

3. Dionysius

4. No More Dream

BTS' Trivia

RM got his fluency in English by watching the show FRIENDS.

J-Hope’s father is a literature teacher and a lot of their literary references come from there.

Jungkook has a fear of exploding microwaves.

J-Hope is the only BTS member without an ear-piercing.

Suga used to go by “Gloss” in the underground rap scene.

Jimin is the only BTS member who does not use a stage name

Jungkook wanted to be a tattoo artist if his music career would not have worked out.



(Source: Cosmopolitan)

Answers:

1. Stay Gold

2. DNA

3. Inner Child

4. Fake Love

5. Respect

6. Serendipity

7. Black Swan

8. Her

9. Dynamite

10. My Time

