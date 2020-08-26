'Rasode Me Kaun Tha' Creator Yashraj Mukhate Receives Appreciation Call From Rupal Patel

In a recent report, published by Hindustan Times, Rasode Me Kaun Tha rapper Yashraj Mukhate talked about the overwhelming response on the internet. Yashraj Mukhate also shared that he received a call from Rupal Patel aka Kokilaben after the rap went viral on the internet. Yashraj also revealed that Rupal Patel appreciated his creativity and said that she loved the video.

Interestingly, adding further, the 24-year-old engineer-music producer said that Rupal Patel talked to him with such warmth for over 10 minutes that made his day. Sharing how he came up with the idea of creating a rap on the dialogues from Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, he asserted that was looking for something inspirational while producing music for someone else. And, as he came across the clip on the internet, he added a few beats to it for fun.

He went on to elaborate and talked about the feedback from the audience. He informed that people said that even though the clip is fun, the peppy music hooked them to the video. Mukhate also added that he did not want to make just a meme as he always worked hard on the music to make the content on his own.

'Ye Rashi Thi' Song

Last week, the video Ye Rashi Thi video went viral on the internet. The video featured the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya cast members. Along with the audience, the video also grabbed the attention of actors such as Rajkummar Rao, Taapsee Pannu, Varun Dhawan, and singer Prateek Kuhad, among many others.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Smriti Irani also shared her reaction to the clip as she wrote, "Kya se kya ho gaya dekhte dekhte". However, she deleted the post later.

The scene, used for the rap video, saw Kokilaben scolding her daughters-in-law Gopi Bahu and Rashi for putting an empty cooker on the gas. Playing with words such as ‘Kaun tha?’ and 'Rashi’ along with adding a whole lot of background music, Mukhate hilariously made ‘Kokilaben sing’. So far, the video, on Yashraj Mukhate's Instagram wall, has managed to bag more than 6M views.

