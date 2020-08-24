Kokilaben's Viral Song And Other Rib-tickling Raps That Left The Internet In Splits

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya's Kokila and her daughter-in-law Gopi have been trending on social media after one of the scenes from the show was converted into a hilarious rap song by artist Yashraj Mukhate. Yashraj's video went viral across social media platforms and left netizens in splits including several celebrities of the tinsel town. However, it's not the first time that a scene from a soap opera was converted into a rap song.

There are have also been several instances wherein a clip from a news interview has been converted into a hysterical melody or rap songs which went viral on the internet. Thus, as 'Ye Rashi Thi' video was lauded massively by the masses, here are similar funny rap songs and melodies which will surely give you a rib-tickling experience. Like Kokilaben's rap, here are times when the internet gave us hilarious raps:

Also Read | Amazon Prime India Shares YouTube Playlist Meme To Describe Original Shows On Its Platform

1) Katrina Kaif's 'beautiful' cousin sister

Not so long ago, Yashraj Mukhate had shared yet another hilarious video, wherein a girl who claimed to be Katrina Kaif's cousin sister boasted about being more beautiful than Kaif. The musical artist transformed the video into an upbeat rap song which led the masses sequel 'LOL'. The viral video garnered over 1.4 million views and 4k comments on Instagram and over 450k views on YouTube.

2) Ain't nobody got time for that

Back in 2013, a video of a woman talking to news reporters after escaping a burning house became a trending fodder for memes on social media. Soon the video was converted into a rap song titled 'Ain't Nobody got time for that', which became one of the most popular memes back in the days.

Also Read | 'Sadak 2' Trailer To Gmail Memes: Top 5 Memes Of This Week That Will Leave You In Splits

3) Garam Ande

In April, Yashraj had converted a Pakistani news interview of a woman into a hilarious song which will surely make you laugh your heart out. In the viral video, he composed a tune to match the interview of a Pakistani woman who jokingly describes how vendors sell eggs in the winters. The video, titled Garam Ande, has over 590k views on Instagram and over 340k views on YouTube.

4) Bed Intruder

A YouTube channel named 'Ain't nobody got time for this' created a rap video out of a news report wherein the victim's brother explains how thieves broke into their apartment but in a rather quirky way. Thus, the video soon became a favourite of 'memers' for churning out amazing memes. The hilarious video, titled Bed Intruder, left netizens in splits after it surfaced online back in 2013. The video has over a whopping 1.9 million views on YouTube alone.

Also Read | 'Lucifer' Season 5 Memes That Will Make Fans Laugh Out Loud; See Here

5) Hold Up, Wait a Minute

In 2018, a news interview of a man beat-boxing to explain how he hid upstairs when thieves broke into his house was transformed into a rap song by a YouTube channel named 'CAZZTEK'. The edited version of the news interview had everyone cackle over the man's description merged with upbeat tunes. The viral video has over 2.6 million views on YouTube alone.

Also Read | 5 Iconic Ajay Devgn On-screen Moments That Turned Into Hilarious Memes

(Image credit: Yashraj Mukhate and Ain't Nobody Got Time For This YouTube)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.