Rasode Mein Kaun Tha Rap Artist Yashraj Mukhate Remixes Himesh Reshammiya's Comments

The artist behind Rasode Mein Kaun Tha rap, Yashraj Mukhate recently released a new video dedicated to singer Himesh Reshammiya on his social media handles. The video is a compilation of all the compliments Himesh Reshammiya gave as a reality TV show judge on the show Lil Champs. Take a look at the new video by Rasode Mein Kaun Tha rap artist Yashraj Mukhate and see how fans have reacted to the same.

Also Read | 'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke's Ruslaan Mumtaz shares a pic, has no clue rasode mein kaun tha

Yashraj Mukhate's video - 'Chale Gaye Chale Gaye'

Also Read | Akshay Kumar knows the answer to viral question 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha?'

In the video, fans see singer Himesh Reshammiya giving many compliments to a contestant. The singer mentioned - 'Chale Gaye Chale Gaye, Gaate gaye.. Outstanding Kaam karte Gaye' and Yashraj Mukhate has added his own beats and music to the words. The video is a minute long and is very light-hearted.

Also Read | 'Bigg Boss 14' to feature 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha' fame Yashraj Mukhate as a contestant?

Yashraj also added a short caption with his video. He mentioned that all he had done in the video was added some nice beats to the singer's compliments. Yashraj Mukhate's video is captioned - 'Chale Gaye Chale Gaye - Himesh Reshammiya - Yashraj Mukhate - Dialogue with Beats Zakir bhai ke baat me hi bohot rhythm hai. Socha beats laga du.' (sic).

Also Read | Chris Gayle comically reacts to Yuzvendra Chahal's latest 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha' video

Many fans have responded to Yashraj Mukhate's video in the comments section and mentioned that his Himesh Reshammiya's song is very well made. One fan mentioned that the video made his day better while another fan mentioned that both the artists were very funny. Take a look at the response on Yashraj Mukhate's video:

Pic Credit: Yashraj Mukhate's Youtube

Yashraj also added the same video on his Instagram. The video was captioned - 'Chale Gaye Chale Gaye • This is for you @realhimesh you are very good superb fantastic outstanding mind-blowing historic unbeatable fantabulous Jai Mata Di let's rock!! • Thank you for all the amazing music you gave us!' (sic). Take a look at Yashraj Mukhate's video:

Many fans and celebs responded to the video. Himesh Reshammiya himself commented - 'wow , thanks , superb fantastic , outstanding , mindblowing , fantabulous , historic , jai Matadi Let’s Rock' (sic). Take a look at the comments:

Pic Credit: Yashraj Mukhate's Instagram

Rasode Mein Kaun Tha rap

Yashraj is the artist behind the Rasode Mein Kaun Tha rap and also the artist who inspired all the Rasode Mein Kaun Tha memes. Yashraj Mukhate's Instagram has been filled with fans' comments mentioning his videos are wonderful. Take a look at Rasode Mein Kaun Tha rap:

Promo Pic Credit: Yashraj Mukhate's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.