'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke's Ruslaan Mumtaz Shares A Pic, Has No Clue Rasode Mein Kaun Tha

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor Ruslaan Mumtaz recently shared a snap with Rupal Patel, the actor famous for her role in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya as Kokila Ben. Both the actors were seen sporting royal outfits in the picture. Ruslaan also added a funny caption with the post. Take a look at Ruslaan Mumtaz's Instagram post and see how fans have reacted to the same.

'Rasode mein kaun tha' Post

In the post uploaded by the Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor Ruslaan Mumtaz, fans can see Ruslaan in an olive coloured sherwani while Rupal Patel is seen sporting a grey coloured saree. Rupal is also wearing heavy make-up and jewellery and looks lovely. Both the actors seem to be on set and are posing in front of a large stairway.

Ruslaan Mumtaz also added a funny caption with the post. He mentioned that their picture was clearly not take in a kitchen and that he had no clue who was in the kitchen either. His caption read - 'This photo was clearly not taken in the Rasoda so I have no clue Rasode mein kaun tha#yehrishteyhainpyaarke #kokilaben' (sic).

Ruslaan Mumtaz's posts caption was in reference to the viral video Rasode mein kaun tha by Yashraj Mukhtae. The light-hearted song covers a fight between the characters from the show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. In the song, Kokila Ben asks Rashi 'Rasode mai Kaun tha'.

Many fans have since liked and commented on the post. Most fans mentioned that the comment in the post was hilarious. Take a look at the comments on Ruslaan's post:

Pic Credit: Ruslaan Mumtaz's Instagram

Ruslaan is very active on his Instagram and keeps posting regularly to keep his fans and admirers updated. In one of his last posts, the actor could be seen with his kid and wife. Ruslaan pretended that he was going to eat his baby Ryaan up and Ryaan laughed with excitement. Take a look at his post:

In another post, fans could see Ruslaan Mumtaz posing on yet another stairway. The actor sported a hoodie and jeans. Many fans commented that Ruslaan looked very handsome in the post. The post was captioned - 'A fit healthy body is the best fashion statement.' (sic). Take a look at his post:

Promo Pic Credit: Ruslaan Mumtaz's Instagram and Celebrity News' YouTube

