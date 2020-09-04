Chris Gayle Comically Reacts To Yuzvendra Chahal's Latest 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha' Video

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal is a jovial character who is renowned for his antics. The leg-spinner keeps on entertaining his teammates as well as fans on and off the field with his gimmicks. The RCB star was at it once again and this time he lip-synced the viral song 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha' in an interesting video. Several fans and celebrities are releasing their versions of the viral rap song inspired by a scene from a Hindi serial.

IPL 2020: Chris Gayle warns Yuzvendra Chahal for his latest Instagram video

Yuzvendra Chahal's fiancee Dhanashree Verma was also seen with the leg-spinner in the video, which left many in splits. However, it was Chris Gayle's hysterical comment on the post that stole the show. Yuzvendra Chahal took to Instagram and uploaded the video as he wrote, "Now it’s our turn â¤ï¸ðŸ˜‚ @dhanashree9. Toh batao #rasodemeinkauntha. Love how we can sync together. Thank you @kishh.t for creating this amazing edit. @yashrajmukhate yeh lo humara version on your creativity."

Yuzvendra Chahal's video garnered several reactions from fans and celebrities alike. Everyone enjoyed the video but it seems Chris Gayle was left unimpressed with the video. Chris Gayle commented on the video saying that he has had enough of Yuzvendra Chahal and added that he is going to report his Instagram page for the video he shared.

This is not the first time Chris Gayle has warned Yuzvendra Chahal for his antics on social media. In April, during the lockdown, Chahal's newfound love in Tik Tok had left many cricketers stunned, including IPL teammates Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers. The RCB spinner had also made a habit of hijacking several live sessions of cricketers.

Chris Gayle had gone live with Chahal when he had warned the spinner to get off social media and told him that he would urge TikTok to block the cricketer from the platform. Chris Gayle said, “I am going to tell Tik Tok to block you as well, seriously. You are very annoying on social media man. You need to get off social media right now." Chris Gayle added, "We are tired of Chahal. I don’t wanna see you in my life again. I am gonna block you.”

IMAGE COURTESY: YUZVENDRRA CHAHAL INSTAGRAM