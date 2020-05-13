Rati Pandey Reveals She Was Apprehensive About Playing Goddess In 'Devi: Adi Parashakti'

Devi: Adi Parashakti is a mythological television show. It stars Rati Pandey as the lead character, Sati /Parvati. She has received praises for her performances along with the show doing well. The actor revealed that she was apprehensive about portraying the role of the goddess in the series.

Also Read | For Ramayan's 'Swayamvar' Episode, Daily 10 Kgs Flowers Were Flown In From Mumbai-Baroda

Rati Pandey was not sure about playing goddess

In an interview with a daily, Rati Pandey talked about essaying Sati /Parvati in Devi: Adi Parashakti. She said that she has always wanted to try out different characters and looks. This is her first attempt at a mythological character and she was extremely nervous about it as she has always behaved like “a tomboy” in her real life.

Also Read | Do You Know Ramayan's Arun Govil Has Also Worked With Sridevi In A Bollywood Film? Details

Rati Pandey added that the character she is portraying requires her to speak in pure Hindi. She stated that it was a difficult task for her. The actor mentioned that the role was particularly challenging for her as she had to portray different roles such as Kaali Maa, Goddess Durga and at times Goddess Parvati.

Also Read | In ' Ramayan', Debina Bonnerjee Who Played Sita Refused To Marry A 'duplicate' Ram

Rati Pandey disclosed that her mother too got apprehensive when she told her about the role. She said that her mother asked her if she would be able to do justice to the role, because of her off-screen persona. Rati stated that, however, while playing the character she got to learn a lot and gained immense knowledge. The ability to essay various roles within the same show made her say yes to 'Devi'. And she is glad about this decision of her, Rati concluded.

Also Read | For Ramayan's 'Swayamvar' Episode, Daily 10 Kgs Flowers Were Flown In From Mumbai-Baroda

Devi: Adi Parashakti stars Kanan Malhotra, Shalini Vishnudev, Deepak Dutta, Ajay Mishra, Kunal Bakshi, Sonia Singh, Tarun Khanna, Poonam Rao and others. The show was launched on February 10, 2020, and a run time of approximately 22-25 minutes per episode. The main plot of the show is based on Devi Adi Shakti, in which many stories of Devi will be presented to the audience. Devi: Adi Parashakti telecasts from Monday to Saturday at 7:30 pm with a repeat episode on the next day at 9 am, both on Dangal TV.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.