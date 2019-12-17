Ratris Khel Chale Cast: These Actors Are Playing The Main Characters On The Show

Ratris Khel Chale 2 is the second season of the Marathi show. It is more like a prequel of 2016 show Ratris Khel Chale. The first season focussed more on the horror side but the second show focuses more on the past of the characters. The first season revolved on the mysterious things that took place with members of the Naik family. Later, in the ending of the show it was revealed that Madhav's wife Neelima was the main culprit behind all the strange things.

The second season of the show is more of a flashback of the Naik family. In the second season, the viewers are able to see the childhood of Anna Naik's children Datta, Madhav, Chaaya, Abhiram and Sushlya. The show also focuses on the love life of Anna Naik. Currently, the show is all about Anna's love story with Sushlya's mother Shevanta. The cast of the show has received a lot of love from the audience. Here is all about the cast of Ratris Khel Chale 2.

The cast of the show

The role of Anna Nailk is portrayed by Madhav Abhyankar. Anna Naik is the head of the family who is currently the main focus of the show.

Another main cast of the show is Apurva Nemlekar who is portraying the role of Shewanta. Her character has won many hearts. Shewanta's chemistry with Anna Naik is grabbing attention recently.

Shakuntala Nare is playing the character of Anna Naik's wife Indu and formerly known as Mai in the second season.

Even the child actors on the show are working really hard and their performances are being highly appreciated by the viewers. The child actors include Mithali Salgaokar as Chhaya, Soham Jadhav as Dattaram, Tanmay Kharbe as Madhav and Swapnil Aravekar as Pandu.

