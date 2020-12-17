Ravi Dubey Introduces Everyone To His 'BFF'; Hints At Venturing Into Filmmaking

Television actor Ravi Dubey has been making headlines for multiple reasons lately, from his wedding anniversary celebration with Sargun to starring alongside Nia Sharma in Jamai 2.0. After introducing everyone to his BFF recently, Ravi Dubey has become the talk of social media among fans as many are wondering whether he's venturing into filmmaking. Yesterday, the Jamai Raja actor shared a picture of himself sitting on a camera trolley which left fans gushing.

Meet actor Ravi Dubey's BFF

Yesterday, i.e. Dec 16, 2020, Ravi Dubey took social media by surprise after he shared a candid photograph of himself with his 'BFF'. However, what he referred to as his BFF was none other than a camera. In the picture shared by Ravi on his Instagram handle, he is seen using a camera trolley to film something, which has been kept under wraps by the actor. The 36-year-old sported an all-white outfit which comprised a white tee and white pants paired with brown slip-on shoes as he posed with the camera trolley.

He looked nothing less than suave as he rounded off his look with a well-kempt hairdo and a groomed beard. Sharing the candid picture on his Instagram handle, Ravi wrote, "with my BFF" followed by a red-heart emoticon. Soon after he shared the post, his television peer Arjit Taneja was all-praise about the photograph in the comment section of the post as the latter wrote, "Whatta BFF".

Check out Ravi Dubey's Instagram post below:

Meanwhile, Ravi Dubey has been hiking ardent fans' excitement regarding Jamai 2.0 Season 2 by sharing a bunch of pictures on his character from the upcoming web-series on Instagram as the actor is all set to reunite with his Jamai Raja co-star Nia Sharma to star in the Zee5 Original Jamai 2.0. Last month, Ravi set the internet ablaze after he shared a steamy picture with Nia from a beach in Goa which had left all the 'SidNi' fans swooning. For the unversed, Ravi and Nia have commenced the shoot of Jamai 2.0 in Goa with co-star Achint Kaur.

Take a look:

On the other hand, Ravi and wife Sargun shelled out major couple goals recently on social media after the man and wife gave fans a sneak-peek into their 'unique' wedding anniversary celebration. The couple completed seven years of togetherness on December 7, 2020.

