Ravi Dubey And Sargun Mehta Have A Unique Way Of Celebrating Their 7th Wedding Anniversary

Three days after his parents-in-law's wedding anniversary, TV actor Ravi Dubey is celebrating his seventh wedding anniversary with wifey Sargun Mehta. Almost a year after participating in Nach Baliye together, the love birds tied the knot in a traditional Hindu wedding back in 2013 on December 7. Earlier today, the couple shared some mushy photographs from their anniversary celebration on Instagram to wish each other of their special day.

Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta complete seven years of togetherness

On December 7, 2020, popular real-life Jodi of Indian television, Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta completed seven successful years of togetherness. The couple is celebrating their seventh wedding anniversary today and has penned sweet notes for each other on their Instagram handles. Earlier today, the Jamai Raja actor shared a streak of pictures with wife Sargun on his Instagram handle wherein they can be seen spending some quality time with each other on a motorboat.

While Ravi sported a bright-orange shirt over a white t-shirt and blue jeans, his beloved wife rocked a sleeveless white printed dress. Sharing the pictures on his Instagram handle, the 36-year-old wrote, "सात जन्मों के पहले सात साल मुबारक हों सर्गुन (Sargun, happy first seven years of our seven lives together) #happyanniversary #sargunmehta (sic)"

Check out Ravi Dubey's Instagram post below:

On the other hand, Sargun Mehta too took to her Instagram handle to pen a sweet anniversary wish for her husband on their special day as she shared an aww-dorable picture with him. In the picture, the couple is seen flashing their million-dollar smiles at the camera. Sharing the post on Instagram, Sargun wrote, "Love. Life. Laughter. Happy anniversary badi".

Check out Sargun Mehta's Instagram post below:

Meanwhile, ahead of their anniversary celebration, Ravi Dubey had shared a cutesy selfie with Sargun Mehta to give fans a sneak-peek into their 'unique anniversary celebration'. In the selfie shared by him, Sargun is seen gazing at her husband while he flaunted his quirky red mask which read 'Hi'. In addition to that, he wrote, "बेहद unique anniversary celebrations begin (sic)".

Take a look:

