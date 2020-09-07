Ravi Dubey Wishes Wife Sargun Mehta On Birthday, Highlights Her 'superpower'

Actor Ravi Dubey recently took to Instagram to wish his wife Sargun Mehta on the occasion of her birthday. He posted a bunch of pictures with the actor while putting forth the details about the unconditional love that he has for her. The comments section of the adorable post has been flooded by Ravi and Sargun’s fans as they wish her with heartfelt words.

Ravi Dubey’s wishes for Sargun

Actor Ravi Dubey recently took to Instagram to share a few pictures from the birthday celebrations of Sargun Mehta. In the pictures posted, Ravi Dubey, Sargun Mehta, and their two friends, Shraman Jain and Danny Alagh, are seen having a gala time at the intimate get together. Ravi and Sargun are seen dressed in their pyjamas indicating that the whole thing was a surprise. The couple is seen hugging, kissing, and smiling brightly for the camera as they have a happy time together.

In the caption for the post, actor Ravi Dubey has written an appreciation post mentioning the special things about his wife that make him fall deeply in love. The actor has mentioned that Sargun Mehta has the ability to bring bliss, happiness, and good fortune into the lives of people. He calls it a superpower and is of the strong belief that people have to be blessed karmically to gain such an ability.

Ravi Dubey has also added that he can barely define what his wife means to him. He is very grateful and sometimes also gets emotional about such an amazing soul in his life. He has called her by the pet names “Gungun” and “Choti” while he wishes her a happy birthday. He has also called her ‘his queen’ and has also put forth the immense love that he has for her. Have a look at the heartfelt post on Ravi Debey’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, a number of people have wished the television actor on her special day. They have blessed the love birds with good wishes while also speaking about the ‘couple goals’ that they set. Have a look at the bunch of sweet comments on the birthday post here.

