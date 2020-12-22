Ravi Dubey's Birthday: Take This Quiz & Prove That You're A Die Hard Fan Of This 'Jamai'

Ravi Dubey turned 37 years old on December 23, 2020, Wednesday. The actor is known for his small-screen appearances. As wishes were pouring in on Ravi Dubey's birthday, let us take a quiz based on the actor's career, relationship and other trivia. If you are a true Ravi Dubey fan, take this quiz on the actor's birthday.

Ravi Dubey's quiz

1) Ravi Dubey and his wife Sargun Mehta met on the sets of which daily soap?

Saas Bina Sasural Baat Hamari Pakki Hai 12/24 Karol Bagh Teri Meri Love Stories

2) Ravi Dubey's Jamai 2.0: What character does the actor play in his popular soap opera?

Siddharth Khurana Raj Khurana Bunty Khanna Rajveer Singh Ranawat

3) Ravi Dubey's serial 'Stree... Teri Kahaani' aired on which television channel?

Star Plus ZEE Tv Colors Tv DD National

4) Ravi Dubey made his movie debut in 2011, with THIS romantic drama flick. Can you guess the film's name?

3 Dev U R My Jaan Madholal Keep Walking None of the above

5) Ravi Dubey's wife Sargun Mehta is a two time Best Actress award winner at Filmfare Awards Punjabi. Can you guess the actor's films she won the awards for?

Love Punjab and Lahoriye Angrej and Love Punjab Chandigarh Amritsar Chandigarh and Qismat Chandigarh Amritsar Chandigarh and Lahoriye

6) When did Ravi Dubey and his wife Sargun Mehta get married?

December 7, 2013 December 9, 2013 December 11, 2013 None of the above

7) Ravi Dubey made his digital debut opposite Nia Sharma in which series?

Jamai Raja Jamai 2.0 Jamai 2.0 Season 2 Twisted

8) Davi Dubey was brought up in Delhi. The actor came to Mumbai to study THIS course and later started his modelling career. What course did Ravi Dubey apply for in Mumbai?

Civil Engineering Acting Modelling Telecom engineering

9) Ravi Dubey made his first-ever acting debut with a serial that was produced by actors Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu. Can you guess it?

Doli Saja Ke Yahaan Ke Hum Sikander Stree... Teri Kahaani Ranbir Rano

10) Ravi Dubey and wife Sargun Mehta participated in a reality show where they ranked as first runners-up. Guess the show's name?

MasterChef India 3 Teri Meri Love Stories Nach Baliye 5 Nach Baliye 6

Answers

1) - 3

2) - 1

3) - 4

4) - 2

5) - 1

6) - 1

7) - 2

8) - 4

9) - 3

10) - 3

