Ravi Dubey's Latest Pictures Remind Wife Sargun Mehta Of Rajesh Khanna

Actor Ravi Dubey took to his Instagram account on Saturday, February 13, 2021, to share a couple of pictures of him along with a self-written quote. The actor was complimented by many, but the comment left by his "gudiya" Sargun Mehta caught the attention.

Ravi Dubey shares a picture in a shawl, Sargun Mehta calls him Rajesh Khanna

Ravi Dubey is currently in Jaipur where he is shooting for an upcoming project. The actor took to his Instagram account on February 13, to share two of his pictures. He wore a grey-blue kurta in the picture, along with a shawl wrapped around him, and looks away in another direction as the camera captures him in a calm stance.

The actor penned a self – written quote as the picture’s caption, and wrote “à¤•à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¯à¤¾à¤¦ à¤¹à¥ˆ à¤¹à¤®à¥‡à¤‚ à¤µà¥‹ à¤ªà¥‡à¤¹à¤²à¤¾ à¤¦à¤¿à¤¨ à¤œà¤¬ à¤¹à¤®à¤¨à¥‡à¤‚ à¤¸à¥à¤Ÿà¤¾à¤° à¤¨à¤¹à¥€à¤‚ à¤•à¤²à¤¾à¤•à¤¾à¤° à¤¬à¤¨à¥à¤¨à¥‡ à¤•à¥€ à¤ à¤¾à¤¨à¥€ à¤¥à¥€ .à¤¹à¤° à¤®à¥à¤¶à¥à¤•à¤¿à¤² à¤¸à¥‡ à¤²à¤¡à¤¼ à¤œà¤¾à¤à¤à¤—à¥‡ à¤®à¤—à¤° à¤†à¤—à¥‡ à¤œà¤¼à¤°à¥‚à¤° à¤¬à¤¢à¤¼ à¤œà¤¾à¤à¤à¤—à¥‡ à¤­à¥€à¤¤à¤° à¤à¤• à¤†à¤— à¤¹à¤®à¤¨à¥‡ à¤ªà¥‡à¤¹à¤šà¤¾à¤¨à¥€ à¤¥à¥€ à¥¤“ and signed off with his name in a mix of Hindi and English script, as well as the hashtags #Aankde and #ravidubey. The caption translates to, "Do we remember the first day when we decided to not become stars but actors, the day when we decided to fight all odds and recognized the fire within us”. The post has got over 29k likes so far.

Apart from the picture what caught everyone's attention was the comment that Ravi’s wife Sargun Mehta left under the post. She said that her beloved husband looks just like famous Hindi film superstar Rajesh Khanna, as she wrote, “Badiiii... Rajesh Khanna lag rahe ho” followed by a series of red heart emojis. Sargun is always among the first ones to comment on the actor’s post on Instagram. Among many others and fans, the actor’s friends Asha Negi and Somi Khan also commented under the post. Take a look at the screenshot of the comments below.

