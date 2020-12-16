Recap 2020: From 'AaI Kuthey...', To 'Pandian Stores'-10 Best Regional TV Shows Of 2020

The year 2020 was quite a tough year for many of us, as we all were cooped indoors due to the Coronavirus outbreak. Along with the gyms and other public gathering spots, theatres too were shut for a couple of months. During the lockdown, it was the TV which kept us entertained. Here is a list of 10 best television shows that topped the TRP charts and gained popularity among the audience. The list includes regional serials of Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali and Malayalam language. Scroll down to take a look.

10 Best Regional Television Serials

Best Marathi TV serials

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte

The Marathi-language serial started airing from December 2019. Within a short time, it grabbed top spots in the TRP charts. The story of the show revolves around a middle-aged housewife, whose efforts are taken for granted. The IMDb rating of the show is 8.9 out of 10, so far.

Mazhya Navryachi Bayko

If rom-com is a genre that you prefer to watch, Mazhya Navryachi Bayko can be a good pick for you. This Marathi-language show started airing in 2016. Keeping a tight grip on its story, the show managed to keep the audience engaged.

Best Tamil TV serials

Pandian Stores

The Tamil-language show has bagged 7.8 ratings of IMDb. The storyline and the performances of the actors have won the hearts of the audience as it is one of the shows which always gets a spot in TRP charts every week. The show is about a young woman, Dhanalakshmi.

Sembaruthi

Zee Tamil's Sembaruthi is also one of the most popular Tamil shows. Although the IMDb rating of the show is low, it has a massive fan following. From plot twists to the whereabouts of the lead cast, the show manages to make headlines often.

Best Bengali TV serials

Mohor

According to a report of Auditionsdate website, Mohor is the most-watched Bengali television show. The romantic-drama has often topped the TRP charts and maintain its position for weeks. The show is available on Star Jalsha and OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

Sanjher Baati

Another Bengali serial which has maintained a good TRP rating is Sanjher Baati. Rezwan Rabbani Sheikh and Debchandrima Singha Roy are seen playing the lead pair. The story focuses on the life of Charu, a village girl, who is married to a rich businessman, Arjo.

Best Telugu TV serials

Intinti Gruha Lakshmi

Following the similar plotline as of Aai Kute Kay Karte, this serial too is available on Disney+ Hostar. The show started airing on Star Maa earlier this year in February. Interestingly, the ratio of likes according to Google users is 83%, so far.

Karthika Deepam

Ever since the show started airing on TV, it managed to receive a positive response from the critics and the audience alike. The show has aired more than 900 episodes; and is still counting. It is available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Best Malayalam TV serials

Kasthooriman

The show, which premieres on Asianet channel, stars Sreeram Ramachandran and Rebecca Santhosh. The show is also available in Telugu and Kannada language on different channels.

Thatteem Mutteem

The family sitcom has recently completed 9 years of its run this year in November. The IMDb rating of the show is 8.6 out of 10. Interestingly, the show has won the Kerala State Television Awards twice, in 2014 and 2016.

