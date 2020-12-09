Daily Ent Recap Dec 9: Kriti Sanon Tests Positive For COVID-19 & Other Important News

Several events took place today in the entertainment industry. From actor Kriti Sanon testing positive for COVID-19 to Johnny Depp going to the UK Court of Appeal against libel case, many celebrities made headlines on December 9. Read ahead to see an entertainment news recap.

Here are the latest entertainment news of the day

Kriti Sanon's COVID-19 positive

Kriti Sanon took to Twitter to let her fans know that she has tested positive for COVID-19. She also informed her fans that there is nothing to worry about as she is fine. She also said in the note that she has quarantined herself as per BMC guidelines.

Also read | Kriti Sanon Tests Positive For COVID-19, Says 'absolutely Nothing To Worry About'

Johnny Depp goes to the UK Court of Appeal

Johnny Depp has gone to the UK Court of Appeal to overturn the libel case against The Sun. In the report by The Sun, he was a 'wife-beater' by the editor of the newspaper. The High Court has deemed the report as not to be a libel case. Mr Justice Nicol also ordered him to make an initial payment of around £630,000 for the publisher’s legal fees.

Also read | Johnny Depp Goes To UK Court Of Appeal Against "wife Beater" Libel Case Verdict

Sarath Kumar tests COVID-19 positive

Tamil actor Sarath Kumar's COVID-19 test has come positive in Hyderabad. His wife Radhika took to Twitter to update his fans about his health. She said that he is asymptomatic and in the hands of extremely good doctors.

Today Sarath tested positive for Coronavirus in Hyderabad. He’s asymptomatic and in the hands of extremely good doctors! I will keep you updated about his health in the days to come. @realsarathkumar @rayane_mithun @imAmithun_264 @varusarath5 — Radikaa Sarathkumar (@realradikaa) December 8, 2020

VJ Chitra's death

VJ Chitra's death has come as a shocker to her fans and many people in the industry. According to a report by The Indian Express, she was found dead in her hotel room in Chennai. She was 29 years old.

When a life full of energy is snuffed away too soon. What drives them far far away? Wish she had reached out to someone, anyone. Never knew her personally, yet feel the pain. Hope you have found what you were looking for, peace. #Chitra #RIP. pic.twitter.com/I3x2sFMArA — KhushbuSundar ❤️ (@khushsundar) December 9, 2020

Also read | VJ Chitra's Death Prompts Kumaran Thangarajan To Pen An Emotional Note On Instagram

Madonna's tattoo

pop star Madonna got her first tattoo and shared pictures of the same on social media. In the caption f the photo, she said that this tattoo is an ode to her family. She has gotten the word ‘LRDMSE’ tattooed, which stands for, Lourdes, Rocco, David, Mercy, and the twins, Estere and Stella. She is spotted wearing a quirky black and brown sweater with a pair of simple black pants.

Also read | Madonna Gets Inked For The First Time, Expresses Love For Family Through Tattoo

Harold Budd's death

American innovative composer Harold Budd has passed away after developing complications from COVID-19. He was known for his collaborations with Brian Eno and Cocteau Twins’ Robin Guthrie. Guthrie took to Facebook to announce the same.

Image courtesy- @kritisanon and @jonnydepp Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.