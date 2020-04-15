Reem Shaikh's Aaja Sohniye Crosses 1 Million Mark; Audiences Shower Love

Reem Shaikh is one of the most well-known faces of the television industry. She can be seen playing a pivotal role in a new song video titled Aaja Sohniye. The song has been sung by Kshitij Vedi while the rap has been done by Vaibhav Saxena. The video of Aaja Sohniye has already crossed the one million mark on YouTube which is a good viewership to attain.

Reem Shaikh’s new song crosses the one million mark

Reem Shaikh has been a popular face on Indian television as she has featured in a number of famous serials like Gul Makai and Tujhse Hai Raabta. Reem Shaikh starrer music video, Aaja Sohniye, was released for the audience on March 12, 2020, on the video streaming platform, YouTube. In the music video, a story is being narrated from the point of view of a lover whose feelings are one-sided. Reem Shaikh plays the role of the lady that the main character has fallen for. The lyrics of Aaja Sohniye have been written by Apoorv Trippy while the song has been composed by Vaibhav Saxena. The song has crossed the one million mark and is also being widely used on the dubbing app Tik Tok. Have a look at the new song video Aaja Sohniye here.

Read Ajay Devgn's Top Movie Songs To Add To Your Workout Playlist

Also read Farhan Akhtar's Songs That Are Most Viewed On YouTube | Check The List

Aaja Sohniye receives much love

Aaja Sohniye can be seen receiving a lot of love in the comments section of the post. People can be seen talking about the catchy nature of the song as they compliment its tune. The rapping in the song is also being liked by people all around the country. Fans can also be seen praising Reem Shaikh for her acting and appearance. Have a look at few of the comments on the YouTube video Aaja Sohniye here.

Read Rajnikanth To Hrithik Roshan: Bollywood Actors Who Pulled Off Tropes Effortlessly

Also read John Abraham-starrer 'Jhootha Hi Sahi' Has Melodious Songs That You Can Add To Your List

Image Courtesy: Screengrab from YouTube (Channel: Zee Music Company)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.