Remember Gracy Goswami, Aka 'Nimboli', From 'Balika Vadhu'? She's Back With A New Show

Television actor Gracy Goswami, who kickstarted her career as a child artist and went on to become a household name with her portrayal of Nandini in Balika Vadhu, is all set to make a comeback on the small screen. Gracy was last seen in Star Bharat's soap opera Mayavi Maling in 2018, and will now be seen playing one of the lead roles in Sab TV's upcoming show titled Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye. Alongside Gracy, the Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye cast also boasts of Anchal Sahu, Pranali Rathod, Shagun Pandey and Zaan Khan in the lead roles.

Balika Vadhu actor Gracy Goswami's new serial to premiere on January 25

Child actor Gracy Goswami had kicked off her career as an actor with the Zee TV show Bandhan – Saari Umar Humein Sang Rehna Hai. Gracy essayed the role of Pinky Patil in the daily soap which aired from 2014-2015. However, her career catapulted after she was roped in to play the role of Nandini Shekhar, aka Nimboli, in Colors TV's widely-watched soap opera, Balika Vadhu. After Gracy Goswami's Balika Vadhu journey came to an end in 2016, she participated in the reality TV dance show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9.

Before starring in 2018's fantasy drama Mayavi Maling on Star Bharat, Gracy also set foot in Bollywood by playing a supporting role alongside an ensemble cast in Begum Jaan. The 17-year-old played 'Laadli' in this Vidya Balan starrer that released in 2017. She also starred in the Taapsee Pannu starrer Thappad in a supporting role as Sania Bhagat. Meanwhile, after taking a break of two years from the small screen, Gracy is all set to make a comeback with Sab TV's Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye. The highly-anticipated television show will premiere on January 25, 2021, ahead of Republic Day, and will air on Sab TV from Mondays to Fridays at 9 PM. The upcoming show is touted to be a period love story, which is set in the pre-Independence era.

Check out the promo of 'Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye' on YouTube below:

