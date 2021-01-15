Gracy Goswami's Bio: All You Need You Need To Know About The Actor

Actor Gracy Goswami is one of the most well-known actors and personalities of the television and film industry. The actor has been a part of several television shows and Bollywood movies as well. Gracy Goswami goes on to enjoy a massive fan following due to her acting skills and personality. Talking about the actor here’s taking a look at Gracy Goswami’s bio and everything you need to know about the Balika Vadhu actor.

Who is Gracy Goswami?

Gracy Goswami is a child actor who stars in several television and movies. She was born in Vadodara, Gujarat, India, on May 22, 2003. The actor completed her studies from New Era Senior Secondary School, Vadodara, Gujarat, India and is currently pursuing her future studies from St. Xavier’s High School, Fort, Mumbai, India. She began her television career in the year 2014 with the daily soap Bandhan. Her father’s name is Bitin Goswami and mother’s name is Vaishali Goswami. The actor also has a younger sister Priyanshi Goswami.

Gracy Goswami's serial and movies

At the age of 11, Goswami handled Bandhan's first TV arrangement on Sony Entertainment Television as Pinky Patil, but was replaced by Priyanka Purohit in January 2015. She was also chosen to play the youthful Nandini Shekhar in Colors TV's one of Balika Vadhu's longest-running arrangements and to stop in April 2016 to take an interest in a similar channel's unscripted TV drama, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8.

She made her film debut in 2017 with Srijit Mukherji's intermittent film Begum Jaan, in which she played Laadli. The same year, she appeared as Shilpi Rane in the scene of the wrongdoing dramatization of Crime Patrol. Next, Goswami depicted Princess Garima at Star Bharat's Mayavi Maling. She appeared in Anubhav Sinha's social dramatization in 2020 with Thappad playing Sania.

Gracy Goswami’s Instagram

Gracy Goswami is quite active on her Instagram handle. The actor is seen giving glimpses of her personal and professional life through her highlights, stories, posts and more. Gracy has more than 273k followers and is among the well-known celebrity. Take a look at her recent picture below.

On the work front

Gracy Goswami is all set to go back to television after a two-year gap. Last seen in Mayavi Maling, the talented young girl was finalised in the upcoming project of Shashi and Sumeet Mittal to play the protagonist. Pranali Singh Rathod was roped in to play the other heroine. The show, reportedly, is a period love story set in the pre-Independence era.

