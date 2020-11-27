Remember When Gautam Gulati Slammed Shehnaaz Gill On 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge'?

TV actor Gautam Gulati and Punjabi singer-actor Shehnaaz Gill rose to prominence after participating in one of the popular reality shows of Indian television. Although both of them participated in two different seasons, their fans were treated with a moment of delight when Gautam and Shehnaaz shared the screen space for the first time in Colors' TV's reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. Interestingly, Gautam Gulati had made a guest appearance in the show. However, the episode featuring him left a lasting impression on the audience. Here's why.

When Gautam called out Shehnaaz

In the episode, which was telecasted on February 28 this year, Gautam joined the show as guest host. During the episode, Gulati entered the house and lashed out at Shehnaaz for disrespecting the show. Interestingly, a week before Gautam made the guest appearance, Shehnaaz had a tiff with one of the contestants, named Mayank Agnihotri, who refused to entertain her the way she desired. The tiff resulted in a huge storm inside the house.

While talking about the same, Gautam asked her if she is giving 100% of herself to the show and being fair to the contestants. He also added that if all the suitors are not making any efforts to impress her then there must be some kind of lacuna from her end too. To which, Shehnaaz stated that she calls everyone and asks them to have some fun with her. On the other hand, Gautam made her understand that Mujhse Shaadi Karoge is not a fun show because the contestants had come for her and she had also come for them.

Later, Shehnaaz Gill added that Mayank does not deserve to be on this show because it is 'her show'. Gautam immediately interrupted and said that this is her misconception. He asserted that Mujhse Shaadi Karoge is not only her show but also their show. He was heard saying, 'You can't disrespect someone like that' in the show. Gautam Gulati also argued that Shehnaaz Gill is not disrespecting just one person but everyone.

