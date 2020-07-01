When 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's' Munmun Dutta Said She Fainted During Expedition

Back in July 2019, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Munmun Dutta shared a slew of pictures from her trip to Kilimanjaro, Tanzania. Through the caption of her post, Munmun shared about her experience at Kilimanjaro. Munmun Dutta wrote that with deep regrets she couldn't climb the Mount Kilimanjaro after day two, as she had severe claustrophobia for two nights in a row. Babita aka Munmun Dutta expressed that the stark darkness on the mountain gave her severe claustrophobia and her heart was palpitating so fast that she almost fainted outside her tent.



Expressing about how she was one of the strongest people in the group, both physically and mentally, Munmun Dutta wrote that she knew she would reach the peak sooner than expected. However, Dutta said that people can never be prepared for everything. She also wrote that she did not count on her severe case of claustrophobia before the climb, but the mountain taught her everything and that's when she decided to pull out of the expedition. Babita further added she was dreading the darkness every day during sunset.

Also Read | Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah did not originally have Tanuj Mahashabde as iconic Iyer

Also Read | When Mr Bhide quit being a mechanical engineer in Dubai for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Later on, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor also expressed how she couldn’t thank the team of Kiliwarrior Expeditions enough for saving her from that near-death experience of hers. She also mentioned how the entire team, including, the porters, the guides and everybody helped her pack the bags and walked with her for one hour in total darkness. Dutta added that it was five degrees when she walked it up till the car that brought her down from the mountain.



Munmun Dutta wrote, "This experience has taught me so much and I feel different as a person today. I am thankful and proud of myself for scaling 12,000 feet above sea level without any difficulties. Some day when I am ready and fully prepared to deal with my claustrophobia, I will come back to KILIMANJARO."

Check out Munmun Dutta's post:

Also Read | 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' director visits set, hopes to resume shooting soon

Babita in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Munmun Dutta plays the role of Babita in Taarak Mehta and has been winning many hearts ever since its inception. Babita is Mr Iyer's wife in the show. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has many other iconic characters played by different actors that are fans' all-time favourite. Some of the characters in the show like Jethalal, Daya, Tarakh, Bidhe, Popatlal among others are also lauded for their quintessential comic roles. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah airs on SAB TV.

Also Read | Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Nattu Kaka on Dilip Joshi: He does not throw any tantrum

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.