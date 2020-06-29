'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Director Visits Set, Hopes To Resume Shooting Soon

The shootings of several popular daily soaps have resumed amid Unlock Phase 1. However, the excited fans are waiting to watch one of the much-watched television show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. While everyone is waiting for the TMKOC team to get back to the sets and start shooting fresh episodes, chief director Malav Rajda shared a picture on social media where he visited the sets along with his team.

Malav shared the pictures on his Instagram page while visiting the Gokuldham society. However, while sharing the pictures, the director revealed important information about the show. Malav revealed that the show's shooting has not begun yet. But, to cheer his disappointed fans, he said that hopefully the shootings will begin soon, and the entire cast of TMKOC will be back on toes to entertain the fans with loads of laughter once again. He also wrote that no dates have been decided yet to resume shoots.

Malav's pictures from the Gokuldham society will surely make fans miss fresh episodes more. It has been almost three months that new episodes have not been telecasted. As per reports, the director and his team paid a visit to the sets for a preliminary inspection to plan and check if they could begin the shoot safely.

Sometime back, actor Dilip Joshi who plays the role of Jethalal Champaklal Gada, in an interview with a news portal, said that the lockdown allowed them to take a break for a long time, something that they have not done for years. Initially, they welcomed the break but missed the sets a lot. He revealed that the team has received guidelines on resuming the shoot, but he does not know how practical it could be. Dilip stated that he actually has a mixed feeling. The actor mentioned that they trust Asit and he would make the decision considering everyone’s health.

The makers informed the team about the development through a video call meeting. Dilip Joshi added that Asit Kumarr Modi called them and took their opinion on the news. Even he is a little confused. He stated that at the end of the day, Asit is answerable for anything that happens on the set. It would make more decisions and detailed planning to start filming. They are positive about it.

