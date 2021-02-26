Want To Be 'chacha' Soon: Aly Goni's Request For Rahul Vaidya As Duo Share Birthday Chat

Rahul Vaidya and Aly Goni recently went live on Instagram on the occasion of Aly Goni's birthday. The duo was seen having fun and teasing each other. During the live session, Aly asked Rahul to make him a 'Chacha' soon.

Aly Goni tells Rahul Vaidya to make him "Chacha"

Rahul Vaidya and Aly Goni met on the sets of a reality tv show on Colors channel. The duo quickly formed a great bond and the pair received a lot of love from the audience. To celebrate Aly Goni's birthday, the duo went live on Rahul Vaidya's Instagram. Rahul Vaidya started off the live session alone and later added Aly Goni. The duo engaged in a friendly banter. Aly Goni, who is currently in Kashmir with his family, introduced Rahul Vaidya to his newborn niece. During that time, Aly Goni teasingly asked Rahul Vaidya to make him a Chacha soon, so that he doesn't have to go to Kashmir every time to meet his nieces and nephews. Rahul Vaidya also posted the live session on his Instagram for his fans to watch later.

Fans react to the live session of Rahul Vaidya and Aly Goni

Pic credit: Rahul Vaidya's Instagram

Fans lovingly call Rahul Vaidya and Aly Goni "Raly". Fans were quick to react as they saw their favourite pair together after the end of the reality show. The comments section was quickly filled with fans who expressed their love for the duo and commented with heart emojis. Also, fans wished Aly Goni on his birthday.

One fan commented that how the duo was giving major friendship goals. One fan also thanked Rahul Vaidya for posting the live session.

Rahul Vaidya's Instagram post for Aly Goni

Rahul Vaidya and Aly Goni were last seen together in the reality tv show. The duo has continued their friendship even after the show ended. The pair was seen supporting each other throughout the run of the show. Recently to wish Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya uploaded a video of their journey together on the reality show.

