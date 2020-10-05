Sidharth Shukla Tries Out Shoe Challenge 'seamlessly' In 'his Own Way'; Watch Video

Recently, Sidharth Shukla took to Instagram to share a video of him taking a trending challenge. The video starts with Sidharth Shukla walking towards the couch as he sits down to flip his shoe. As soon as he flips the shoe, his look changes completely and he is spotted dressed in a black tuxedo. The actor also strikes a pose in his look and then stands up to end the video with a kick towards the camera.

The video was posted with the caption, "We love the way Sidharth does everything so seamlessly! Try out the shoe challenge his way ðŸ˜‰". Fans in huge numbers appreciated Sidharth Shukla's video. Choreographer Raghav Juyal also praised the actor with a comment. He wrote, "Arey gajab" in the comment section. Take a look at Sidharth Shukla's Instagram video.

Sidharth Shukla's Instagram filter

Sidharth Shukla gained a huge following over social media platforms after he won a popular reality show. The actor shared his personalised Instagram filter called SidHearts with his fans a day back. Sidharth Shukla shared a video where he answered some questions for his fans and later introduced his new filter. While introducing the filter, he said, “They say a lot of people wear their heart on their sleeves, then you guys can wear it on your face”. The video ends with Sidharth Shukla looking dapper as he posed while sitting on a chair. His filter can be spotted in the picture. Fans went gaga over the actor's new filter and also complimented him for his video.

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill enjoy a massive fan following together. The duo is popularly called 'SidNaaz'. It all started with them being participants at a reality show together. Shehnaaz Gill in the recent past tried Sidharth Shukla's filter and also shared the video on her Instagram handle. In the video, Shehnaaz was seen flashing a smile for the camera and ending the video with a flying kiss. She shared the video with the caption, "Congrats @realsidharthshukla for your very own filter!!! Use this filter like I just did. ðŸ˜ŠðŸ˜€ðŸ˜€".

