Sidharth Shukla's Filter To Ekta Kapoor's Announcement, Here Are TV Celebs' Top Posts

Television celebrities keep their fans entertained with the twists and turns in their television shows. These celebs also keep their fans updated about what they do in their real life as well through their Instagram handles. From the fun moments they have on sets to how they spend their leisure times, they share it all with their fans and followers.

Take a look at what these TV celebrities shares on their Instagram this week

1. Sidharth Shukla’s Instagram filter

Sidharth Shukla gave his fans a huge surprise via his Instagram. He introduced an exclusive filter on Instagram for his fans! It is no news that Sidharth Shukla’s fans are most important to him. And to treat his fans, he introduced a filter on the social media site which upon winking, forms a red heart around the face of the user. Sidharth Shukla’s fans call themselves ‘SidHearts’. The filter also has SidHeart written on its edge. He also urged his fans to use the filter and post pictures and stories on Instagram and tag him.

2. Shehnaaz Gill’s ‘cute’ post

Singer-actor Shenaaz Gill has amassed a huge fan following because of her songs and movies. Recently, she posted a series of pictures on her Instagram wearing a black top and blue jeans. Shehnaaz Gill had asked a question in the caption of the photo that what describes her the most, cute, cuter or cutest. Shehnaaz Gill’s Instagram also included a video wherein she had shot a video using Sidharth Shukla’s new Instagram filter. Shehnaaz also keeps her fans updated about her upcoming projects via her Instagram handle.

3. Nia Sharma’s sizzling video

Nia Sharma caught the attention of fans after posting this sizzling video on her Instagram handle. The video was from a photoshoot the actor had gotten done. Looking gorgeous in a black spaghetti top and low waisted jeans, the actor paired her ensemble with a bright red jacket. She completed the look by sporting red lipstick. Nia Sharma’s Instagram posts are as glamorous as always. From photoshoots to travel diaries to memes, the actor posts it all on her social media.

4. Ekta Kapoor’s latest announcement

Filmmaker and producer Ekta Kapoor took to her Instagram to make a big announcement. Ekta along with Aanand L Rai, Sajid Nadiadwala, Rohit Shetty, Dinesh Vijan and several other filmmakers will come together for a project to celebrate the 75th year of India’s independence. Last year as well, these filmmakers had come to together to make a special film to commemorate 150 years of Mahatma Gandhi. The film starred big celebrities like Kangana Ranaut, Shah Rukh Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and Amir Khan. Ekta Kapoor’s Instagram is full of the producer’s personal and professional life.

5. Surbhi Chandna’s gorgeous saree picture

Naagin 5 lead actor Surbhi Chandna has shared a dazzling picture of her on her Instagram. She is seen wearing a coppery shimmery saree with a brown studded halter-neck blouse. She has captioned the picture, ‘Bani Sharma in Coppery Shimmery Saree’. Surbhi Chandna’s Instagram has many pictures of the actor’s looks from her television show. Fans are loving her in each dress and costume she wears.

Promo image courtesy- @realsidharthshukla Instagram

