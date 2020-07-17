Remo Dsouza Back On Set After 4 Months, Shares Pic With Friends Geeta Kapur & Terence

On Friday morning, Remo Dsouza shared a photo with his friends Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis on his official social media handle. As seen in the pic, the trio poses for a happy portrait on the sets of India's Best Dancer. Remo wrote that no caption is needed for the post and tagged Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis as 'friends forever'.

Remo Dsouza's post

Remo Dsouza had earlier also shared a picture of himself from the sets of India's Best Dancer with a captivating caption. The choreographer-dancer wrote, "The smile when you are back on set after 4months. Had an amazing and very safe shoot with my besties." Meanwhile, Remo Dsouza filled in for Malaika Arora, who was previously the judge on the show.

India's Best Dancer began shooting fresh new episodes from Monday, July 13. A source close to an entertainment portal revealed that Malaika Arora was not present for the shooting as she was unsure about shooting in the current scenario. The source also added that Arora is currently in two minds, despite being assured all safety measures.

Sony TV's official social media handle shared many glimpses of the contestants on India's Best Dancer. The very recent promo sees Remo and Terence Lewis thrilled to watch Rutuja Junnarkar's performance with her partner. Remo also promises the duo that whenever he works next, be a film or any of his new ventures, it will have Rutuja Junnarkar and her partner's performance in it. Terence, on the other hand, says he got goosebumps on watching the dance.

Sony TV's official social media handle unveiled many such new promos of India’s Best Dancer on Wednesday night. Another clip sees Geeta Kapur, Remo, Terence, Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbhichiyaa grooving to the beats of Roop Tera Mastana song that features Sharmila Tagore and Rajesh Khanna. Interestingly, everyone is seen dancing with brooms in their hand.

Meanwhile, Zee TV's Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs' shooting also resumed from July 10, 2020. And now, the new episodes will reportedly see new judges like Himesh Reshammiya and Javed Ali on the jury. Whereas, earlier, the judges on Sa Re Ge Ma Pa Li'l Champs were Alka Yagnik, Kumar Sanu, and Udit Narayan.

