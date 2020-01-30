'Rick And Morty' Trapped In A Pringles Ad For Superbowl Commercial

The crazy cartoon duo of Rick and Morty are apparently trapped in a Pringles commercial in a recently released 30-second clip which is scheduled to play during this week's Superbowl. The commercial shows multiple copies of 'Morty' that is actually Pringle's robots that have replaced the real Morty.

Pringle's Superbowl commercial

The advertisement begins with a Pringles commercial which seems to be advocating that people stack multiple different flavours of Pringle chips in order to create original flavours. Then we are shown Rick Sanchez on the couch sitting with his grand-daughter Summer. Suddenly a very excited looking Morty bursts into the room with hands full of Pringles tubes and tells Rick and Summer that they should stack different flavours of Pringles, just like in the advertisement they previously were watching.

The infinite adventures of @RickandMorty meet the infinite adventures of Pringles Flavor Stacking. pic.twitter.com/8SQB6vE0ZP — Pringles (@Pringles) January 28, 2020



Just as 'Morty' puts the stacked Pringles chips in his mouth Rick tackles him to the ground and then knocks off Morty's mask to reveal that it was never Morty, to begin with, but a Pringle's robot that had replaced the real Morty. After realizing what is happening, Rick runs to a wall and rips the wallpaper revealing a massive Pringles logo. In answer, to Summers question about what is going on, Rick exclaims that they are trapped in a Pringle's advertisement and that they must have taken him and Summer in their sleep.

After that, as more and more Pringles Morty robots enter the living room, Rick tells Summer that they can't get out and that he had been warned that this would happen but he did not listen to them. Later, the Morty robots swarm Rick and Summers at which point the advertisement ends.

This is not the first time that the Pringles company has decided to team up with Rick and Morty. Recently in the past, the makers of Rick and Morty have collaborated with potato chips giant Pringles to create a special signature flavour. The flavour called ‘Pickle Rick’ is inspired from the third episode of season three of the show.

The fans have agreed that ‘Pickle Rick' was one of the most remarkable episodes in the history of the show which has gathered a lot of fan following. The 'pickle flavour' is so anticipated that fans commented on their Superbowl advertisement asking the company when the flavour would release. The potato chip giant answered that the flavour will hit shelves in the United States in February.

