Ridhi Dogra Talks About Her Cordial Relationship With Raqesh Bapat Post Separation; Read

Ridhi Dogra is one of the most popular television actresses of recent times. She was recently speaking to an entertainment portal where she opened up about her cordial equation with Raqesh Bapat.

In February 2019, Both Ridhi Dogra and Raqesh Bapat announced that they are going to split up after being married for seven years. In a joint statement, the had expressed that they both have thought about it well and have come to this conclusion. They also expressed that they want to give each other space and that is why they are separating.

After the separation, the duo is still seen in a cordial relationship and are often seen making an appearance on each other's social media. Ridhi Dogra recently talked about it her cordial relationship with an entertainment portal. Here is what he had to say.

Read Also | Mouni Roy Quotes 'The Beetles', Says ‘I Feel Fine’ While Showing Several Quarantine Moods

Ridhi Dogra on her cordial relationship with Raqesh Bapat

Ridhi Dogra, while speaking to an entertainment portal, was asked where she gets the strength from to be this mature. To which the actor expressed saying that it is very simple. She added that everyone has their differences. She further said that life is long and expressed that you need to have a perspective which everyone has, but people are not able to cope up with it.

The actor added that a day in your life is just a small speck of a big life. She further said that if you get perspective you will be able to let go and move on and cherish the goodness that one has.

Read Also | Jennifer Winget Opens Up About Ending 'Beyhadh 2'; Says 'it Was A Logical Thing To Do'

Ridhi Dogra said that if she degrades or takes away the grace and dignity from the relationship and says that the seven years they spent together were rubbish, it will be wrong. It is not true. She added that she has grown as a person, a lot of which is because of Raqesh Bapat. The actor also said that it is going to be the same. She also expressed that they consider each other family and will always continue to do so.

Read Also | EXCLUSIVE: Karan Tacker Reveals 'awkward' Fan Moment With Salman Khan, Says 'I Felt Timid'

Read Also | 'Ramayan's Sita Recalls Cast Being Honoured For The First Time; Says 'we Made History'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.