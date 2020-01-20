Ridhi Dogra's Stunning Outfits Prove That She Is No Less Than A Fashionista, See Pics

Popular television actor Ridhi Dogra who made her acting debut with the television show Jhoome Jiiya Re, has been associated with some of the biggest television serials like Laagi Tujhse Lagan, Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak?, among others in a decade long acting career. A popular name in the television industry, the actor is a social media sensation with about 1 million followers on Instagram. If one diligently looks at Ridhi's social media handle, one will notice photos of glamorous and suave Ridhi flaunting her style. Here are some pictures of Ridhi Dogra in stunning ensembles.

Fashion inspiration from Ridhi Dogra

Ridhi Dogra was gleaming like a star when she wore a yellow indo-western outfit for a public event. Dressed in a deep-plunging blouse, and a matching designed frock, the actor was looking mesmerising. She completed the look with a translucent long jacket and a messy hairdo.

Ridhi Dogra was looking sizzling in a short dress designed by Kamran Patel. Dressed in a retro-style school dress, the actor looked stunning with her messy hairdo. The actor completed the look with a colourful backpack and minimal accessories.

Ridhi looked drop-dead gorgeous when she was dressed in a signature Kamran Patel ensemble. Dressed in an abstract tunic, the actor completed the look with a quirky embroidered blazer.

On the professional front, Ridhi is all set to foray to the digital medium with ALT Balaji's new series. According to the reports, the actor will be playing the role of a lesbian in ALT Balaji's forthcoming series, A Married Woman. The teaser of the forthcoming series has amped up the expectations of the viewers. The forthcoming series, based on Manju Kapoor's novel of the same name, also features actor and musician Monica Dogra in a pivotal role.

