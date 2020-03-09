RJ Pritam Saves Couple From Goons, Shares Horrific Details On Twitter

RJ Pritam Singh, who rose to fame after appearing in Bigg Boss 8, recently came across a horrifying incident on Women's Day. Pritam Singh, also known as Pritam Pyaare, took to his official social media handle to talk about the same. Read on to know more about what RJ Pritam had to say about this incident:

RJ Pritam fights for a couple at Bangur Nagar signal

On March 8, 2020, RJ Pritam Singh took to his official Twitter handle to talk about a horrifying incident. While he was going home with his wife, he came across a couple, a young girl and a boy, who was getting beaten up by goons. This shook him as well as his wife, and Pritam Singh decided that he has to act. He went to help the couple, but instead, the goons started beating Singh too.

Incident took place in bangur nagar signal A boy and a girl was brutally beaten up by goons I was passing by I stopped my car and try to help them in that chaos they damaged my car and also hurt me @MumbaiPolice #ShivSena the boy badly hurt admitted to the nearby hospital. — Pritam Singh (@iampritampyaare) March 8, 2020

Bigg Boss 8 contestant RJ Pritam took to his social media handle and posted photos of himself, where fans can see that he has some wound marks on his back. The goons who were harassing the couple also bashed Pritam Singh's car. He also stated that the boy was taken to a nearby hospital. Here is the Twitter post by Pritam Pyaare:

Brutally beaten last night by goons n was later admitted to hospital.. pic.twitter.com/7S7F6xPCvS — Pritam Singh (@iampritampyaare) March 8, 2020

