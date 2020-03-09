The Debate
RJ Pritam Saves Couple From Goons, Shares Horrific Details On Twitter

Television News

RJ Pritam Singh, who rose to fame with Bigg Boss 8, recently came across a horrible incident. He took to his Twiter handle to talk about the same. Read more.

RJ Pritam Singh

RJ Pritam Singh, who rose to fame after appearing in Bigg Boss 8, recently came across a horrifying incident on Women's Day. Pritam Singh, also known as Pritam Pyaare, took to his official social media handle to talk about the same. Read on to know more about what RJ Pritam had to say about this incident: 

READ | Radhika Madan Says Acting Came Naturally To Kareena Kapoor Khan In 'Angrezi Medium'

RJ Pritam fights for a couple at Bangur Nagar signal 

On March 8, 2020, RJ Pritam Singh took to his official Twitter handle to talk about a horrifying incident. While he was going home with his wife, he came across a couple, a young girl and a boy, who was getting beaten up by goons. This shook him as well as his wife, and Pritam Singh decided that he has to act. He went to help the couple, but instead, the goons started beating Singh too. 

READ | 'Bigg Boss Telugu' Fame Rahul Sipligunj Posts Pub Brawl Video; Says TRS MLAs' Kin Attacked
 

Bigg Boss 8 contestant RJ Pritam took to his social media handle and posted photos of himself, where fans can see that he has some wound marks on his back. The goons who were harassing the couple also bashed Pritam Singh's car. He also stated that the boy was taken to a nearby hospital. Here is the Twitter post by Pritam Pyaare: 

READ | Sidharth Shukla Speaks About Hardest Part Of Bigg Boss & His Mum Being His A-1 Cheerleader
 

 

READ | Rakhi Sawant's Secret Wedding To Her Comments On Bigg Boss; 4 Times She Made Headlines
 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

