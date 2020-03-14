Gurmeet Rahel Calls 'Roadies' A Mistake After Fan Calls The Show 'fake'

Roadies is one of the most popular television reality shows. Gurmeet Rehal also rose to fame after he featured in Roadies X2 as one of the contestants of the show in 2015. However, Rehal won the runner up's title of Roadies X2 and soon participated in yet another reality show of MTV named Splitsvilla.

Gurmeet Rehal went on the win the title of the ultimate king of Splistvilla 9 in 2016. But, it is a lesser-known fact that Gurmeet Rehal did not start his career with Roadies, but way back in 2009 with Colors TV's Fear Factor Khatron Ke Khiladi Level 2. The show was hosted by Akshay Kumar and was shot in South Africa. Recently, Rehal shared an old photograph from the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi on his Instagram profile and his fans were quick to draw the show's comparison with Roadies.

Fan calls Roadies fake, Gurmeet Rehal admits it was his mistake going there

Recently, Gurmeet Rahal shared a '#throwback' picture with Akshay Kumar from the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi in 2009. In the photograph, Kumar has a flare gun in his hand while Rehal is standing beside him. He captioned the image writing, "One of the memories while doing a task in Fear Factor Khatron Ke Khiladi Level 2."

In the comment section of the post, one of his fans wrote that Roadies is fake, unlike Khatron Ke Khiladi. Rehal also replied to his comment writing that he admits that it is fake but still chose to be a part of it, which is his mistake. Recently, Neha Dhupia's statement from the current season of Roadies went viral and created quite a stir online.

