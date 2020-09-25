'Roadies' Fame Shruti Sinha Lashes Out At IndiGo Flights For 'lack Of Social Distancing'

Roadies and Spiltsvilla fame Shruti Sinha recently called out IndiGo flights for having a lack of social distancing. On September 24, the actor took to her Instagram and shared a couple of stories featuring Indigo's flights. Shruti Sinha posted some videos from the flight and said, "I'm literally the only one who cares about social distancing". Take a look at Shruti Sinha's Instagram stories.

In Shruti Sinha's video, one can see a crowded airport bus travelling towards the flight. Even though people can be seen wearing masks, PPE kits and face shields, there is still a lack of social distancing. Shruti Sinha sarcastically wrote, "So much for social distancing" and mentioned Indigo's official Instagram Page. Shruti also added, "#notcool".

In another video shared on her Instagram stories, Shruti recorded a clip from the inside of her flight. Here, one can see people not keeping safety distance while walking in a queue. The celeb wrote, "I'm literally the only one who cares about social distancing", on her Instagram story.

In the last video, Shruti Sinha shared a glimpse of her flight, while people were settling down at the seats. You can see people have crowded the place and are not following safety norms. Lashing out at IndiGo flights, Shruti Sinha raised questions on the air company's safety regulations. Again mentioning Indigo's Instagram account, Sinha wrote, "Is corona still there? Or we just wearing the masks and face shields for fun".

Shruti Sinha is a television personality. She is best known for participating in MTV reality shows including Roadies Xtreme, Splitsvilla 11 and Ace Of Space 2. She was one of MTV India's Roadies Xtreme's finalists and also won Splitsvilla 11 with Gaurav Alugh. She was last seen in Ace Of Space 2, where she finished as a finalist. Shruti Sinha also hosted On Road With Roadies for Voot. Even though the personality came in limelight after her appearance on Roadies, she also had participated in Zee TV's Dance India Dance 5.

