'Roadies Revolution' Contestants Will Face Double Vote Outs & Dramatic Tiffs This Week!

Roadies Revolution is the 18th season of the Roadies. The show premiered on February 15th, however the filming was closed for a few months due to the pandemic outbreak in the country. After 6 episodes, the show had to be halted and it only restarted from June 27. This week the show is full of dramatic double vote outs and tiffs between the contestants as well as the judges. Read on to know some nuggets from the new episode that will air this Saturday on MTV at 9 pm IST.

ALSO READ| 'Roadies Revolution' Is Back With A New Conflict Between The Archrivals; Watch Video

'Roadies Revolution' new episode will show double vote outs

Roadies Revolution show had seen contestants completing the first set of tasks that was Roadies Premiere League and Lights Out. Now, this week the show will see vote outs, and it would be heartbreaking to watch as it is going to be a double vote out scenario this week.

Contestants Michael, Hamid, Poonam and Abhimanyu, however, have the immunity and are safe from the vote outs round. The leaders would also be given a chance to choose their choice of the contestant for immunity as well. However, the contestants were shocked when Rannvijay announced about the double vote outs.

Rannvijay also gives Nikhil an advantage to choose a second permanent member for his team. This would lead contestants persuading the leaders to consider them for the 2nd permanent member position in their team. Varun and Neha would end up in a heated argument due to the same.

The winners of the Roadies Premier League task would get a chance to cast two votes, to different contestants in the Saturday episode as well. Tiffs continue in the episode when someone calls Pratibha as aunty in the episode, and this doesn't go well with Neha. It is then revealed that it was Arushi who said this. Later Neha, Nikhil and Arushi end up in a brawl due to this argument. Neha is seen to break down while Rannvijkay stands up for Nehha and praises her for being a strong leader.

Image credits: PR

ALSO READ| 'Roadies Revolution' Written Update: Neha Smashes Bat In Frustration

ALSO READ| Neha Dhupia Shares A Photo Wearing Funky Headgear, Fans Call Her 'Boss Lady'

Roadies Revolution's latest episode

Roadies Revolution new episode can be seen on MTV at 9 pm this Saturday. Roadies revolution started a while ago where 43 contestants got shortlisted from the auditions, out of which only 20 went forward to the Roadies journey. The culling round was all about challenging each other for one-hand pushups, dance battles, callisthenics moves, verbal battle etc ultimately to reach the final goal that is to get selected for the Roadies journey.

The Roadies Revolution contestants who qualified for the Roadies journey are Abhimanyu Singh, Zabi Khan, Michael Ajay, Akash Verma, Sehehj Maini, Pratibha Singh, Arushi Chawla, Sanjay Negi, Vipin Kumar, Jayant Yadav, Tarandeep Singh, Apoorva Gole, Sapna Malik, Shrishti Sudhera, Kevin Almasifar, Nisha Dhaundiyal, Akshita Sharma, Hamid Barkji, Saqib Khan and Aman Poddar.

ALSO READ| MTV 'Roadies Revolution': Initial Week Is All About Mixed Emotions For Everyone

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.