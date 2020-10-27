'Roadies Revolution' Is Back With A New Conflict Between The Archrivals; Watch Video

MTV Roadies Revolution is back with another interesting promo to excite its audience. The reality show garnered immense popularity, however, due to the lockdown, the shooting was halted. The previous episode was shot before the lockdown. However, the Roadies Revolution resumes with a new journey. Take a look at the video below.

Ardent fans were waiting for Roadies Revolution latest updates, and this promo finally added to their excitement. In the video, the dramatic fight between archrivals Arushi Chawla, Apoorva Gole and Pratibha Singh took an ugly turn. Things went downhill between the trio when Pratibha Singh and Apoorva Gole were seen attacking Arushi in one of the previous episodes. Arushi blamed Apoorva for plotting against her friend Sapna Malik and also for evicting her.

The promo also featured Shreya Kalra, who took part in an online audition. She managed to impress everyone with her dance skills and physical fitness and also proved to be a good entertainer. Take a look at Roadies Revolution latest promo video.

Roadies Revolution latest promo

Roadies Revolution episodes before the lockdown

In the previous episode of Roadies Revolution, all the roadies receive shocking news from Rannvijay who announces the vote-out. The leaders and roadies begin discussing the same. In the episode, roadies Akash, Michael and Jayan are given immunity. They grab the immunity from Poonam, Abhimanyu and Tarandeep respectively.

Later, Rannvijay announced two vote-outs. One from the underdogs and one from the favourites. From the favourites, Kevin is voted out however this gives rise to a heated discussion among Prince, Arushi and Neha. On the other hand, Shristi is voted out from the underdogs. During this episode, Rannvijay announced a pause in the shoot because of the pandemic. This last episode of the show was shot in Himachal after which all the roadies returned to their respective homes due to COVID-19 pandemic guidelines.

More about Roadies Revolution latest episodes

Roadies Revolution latest episodes were shot in Mumbai. Roadies Revolution shooting resumed after a break of six months in September. All the new Roadies Revolution episodes will air on Saturday at 7 pm on MTV India and anytime on Voot.

