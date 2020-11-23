'Roadies Revolution' Written Update For Nov 21, 22: Varun & Nikhil's Alliance Shines

Roadies Revolution latest episode showcased the contestants Pratibha and Arushi start a major argument which is only stopped when host Rannvijay jumps in. The recent Roadies Revolution task of Basket Brawl is expected to cause a huge ego clash between the contestants. The latest episodes aired last Saturday and Sunday at 7 PM. Read on for more details on Roadies Revolution written update.

Roadies Revolution written update for Nov 21 & 22

Roadies Revolution November 21 written update

Roadies Revolution latest episode will showcase Rannvijay bringing another twist in the episode, where he makes two leaders form an alliance. So, Varun Sood and Nikhil team up and Neha Dhupia then teams up with Prince Narula. Take a look at the little snippet from the competitive game that took place last weekend at MTV Roadies Revolution. Contestants showcased major ego clashes as well as some heated discussions when they had to form an alliance with an unwanted co-member.

Host Rannvijay introduces a Basket Brawl game last weekend, where team Varun and team Nikhil competed against Team Neha and Team Prince. The winning team got full immunity while the leaders got one star each. Each team was supposed to have 7 Roadies out of which 3 would be girls. Team Neha went with an unexpected choice of a member when they choose Arushi's friend Hamid in her team. This caused a conflict in the team because of the unfriendly banter between the two, but this week's episode showcased how the contestants suffered through a test of friendship when their immunity was at stake.

Roadies Revolution November 22 episode

Nikhil Chinapa and Varun Sood Team Members saw a well-chosen team of members including Arushi Chawla, Michael Ajay, Nisha Yogini, Poonam, Jayant Yadav, Zabi Khan, and Abhimanyu. While Neha Dhupia and Prince Narula Team alliance had Shreya Kalra, Prathibha Singh, Apoorva Gola, Hamid Barkzi, Aman Poddar, Vipin Kumar, Akash Varma. After the end of the Basket Brawl, the gang leaders leaderboard saw the former alliance of Varun and Nikhil's team win the game where each of the team leaders received 3 stars each. While Prince received 2 stars, Neha's team couldn't make their entry at the leaderboard.

Varun Sood : 3 Stars

Nikhil Chinapa : 3 Stars

Prince Narula: 2 Stars

Neha Dhupia : 0 Star

