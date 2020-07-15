 Roadies Revolution Promo Hints At Romance Among The Contestants

Roadies Revolution will soon start airing its new episodes and fans are gearing up for the same. MTV India has confirmed that the new episodes will start airing from this Saturday - July 18, from 7 pm. Take a look at the post uploaded by MTV:

"Revolution mein laga romance ka tadka"

MTV Roadies fans have to wait no longer to be able to see new episodes. The channel has confirmed that it will start airing its new episodes from Saturday. In a recent post uploaded by MTV, fans can see one of the contestants on his knees about to propose to another contestant. The context of this picture remains unclear but has led to an increase in curiosity among fans of the show. MTV added this in the caption: "Revolution mein laga romance ka tadka? Jaan ne ke liye dekhiye OPPO MTV (#) Roadies Revolution ka all new episode this Saturday, 7 PM on (@) MTV India and anytime on (@) Voot" (sic). Take a look at their post on Instagram:

Many people have responded to the post. Most of the comments show fans eagerly waiting for the new episodes. One fan wrote - cant wait to watch this episode. Take a look at the comments on the post:

Pic Credit: MTV India's Instagram

MTV Roadies Revolution is the 18th season of the show. The show premiered on February 15, 2020, and featured Prince Narula, Nikhil Chinapa, Neha Dhupia, Raftaar as leaders and Rannvijay Singh continued as the host. The twist of this season is that there is no gang leader or gang; contestants will have to fight alone. Also for the very first time, the show can be streamed online on the OTT platform - Voot a day before the actual show airs on TV.

Six episodes of the show had aired already but the shooting had to be stopped because of the pandemic. For a long time, only older episodes were airing but that will change this Saturday. After three months, the show will be aired again.

Promo Pic Credit: MTV India's Instagram

