Roadies Revolution: Contestant Asked To Leave After He Said He Slapped Ex-girlfriend

A Roadies contestant recently got disqualified for saying that he had previously slapped his girlfriend. The contestant was Ashish Jangid from Jaipur and he appeared in Chandigarh auditions for Roadies Revolution. The contestant went into details about his relationship and shared homophobic views as well. Read ahead to know about what happened in the entire audition.

Roadies Revolution recently started airing its new episodes and many interesting contestants are being seen coming to the auditions. One such contestant was Ashish Jangid, who is a fashion blogger, model and trainer. The audition was being held by all the judges in person. Ashish first started his interview by singing a song and showing off a bit of his body training. After this, he started talking about his ex-girlfriend and the problems in his relationship.

He first said that his ex-girlfriend was very possessive and they often had problems. He then said that he had also seen messages like I love you or I miss you that she would send to other guys. He then talked about how he would casually flirt with other girls as well due to her ex's unfaithfulness. He then went on to talk about an instance where they were fighting and he had slapped her. Ashish tried justifying the action by saying it was just light slap that happened in the heat of the moment.

Judges send him back

This made all the judges quite angry. He then went on to apologise to his ex-girlfriend on TV but the apology seemed fake to Nikhil. Ranvijay then brought up the topic of how Ashish had mentioned that he would like to have section 377. To this, the judges tried to make him understand that people are free to love who they want. The auditions ended and the contestant was sent back.

The judges then talked about how they feel there is a need to reach out to the younger audience because they don't have a clue about what they are talking. They also mentioned that the younger generation doesn't realise their mistakes. Many of the auditions rounds then happened virtually. Shreya Kalra was the winner of the virtual auditions round.

