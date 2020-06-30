Roadies Revolution To Air New Episodes, Raftaar Calls Work From Home Experience 'bizarre'

The makers of the popular reality television show, Roadies Revolution are airing new audition episodes amid the COVID-19 pandemic. According to reports, the cast conducted live auditions from the confines of the home before the TV shoots resumed. So, in an interview with a news portal, Roadies Gang leader Raftaar opened up about what is in store for the reality show after concluding the audition process. Here’s everything that you must check out. Read on:

Roadies Revolution to air new episodes

According to reports, when the interviewer asked about the expectations owing to the new norm of the shoot, Raftaar answered by telling that it was hard to specify how things would look. He added that they were coming back with a bang while keeping the crew’s safety in mind. He assured to keep all the health advisories in mind and abide by the directives of health ministry for the well-being of the Roadies family.

Raftaar explained that they would maintain social distancing, basic sanitisation rules, and allow limited on-ground participation. Moreover, he reportedly revealed that the channel crew would also monitor the medial of every member on-site. When the interviewer asked about the contestants’ proximity in some tasks, Raftaar explained that technological inclusions in the show would help avoid them from physical presence to handle situations.

Raftaar's work from home experience

Roadies revolution gang leader recalled his experience of working from home while conducting live auditions. While Raftaar was used to studio recording and being outdoors, he reportedly felt ''bizarre''. However, he called the LIVE audition breather from the on-ground madness. As per reports, Raftaar rejoiced to interact with the contestants virtually. The gang leader concluded the question by calling the experience ''enriching''.

Role of gang leaders in Roadies Revolution

When the interviewer asked about gang leaders’ role in this season, Raftaar explained how they guided teams to go the extra mile and ace every task. As per a report, he described the role of a celebrity leader and revealed they would hold the fort and get head-on with their counterparts to be at the top. Amid the pandemic, they reportedly aim to unite, put efforts in making things better, and help those in need. According to the report, Raftaar stressed about putting the focus on mental health awareness. He also mentioned the strategy by saying that they would not make any and go with the flow. The gang leader described the importance of sincerity and dedication for acing the game.

Also read: Roadies Revolution: Contestant Asked To Leave After He Said He Slapped Ex-girlfriend

Also read: MTV 'Roadies Revolution': Initial Week Is All About Mixed Emotions For Everyone

While the current season talks about revolution, Raftaar revealed his expectation from the contestants. As per the report, they looked for candidates to follow the ideology of giving it back to society. The gang leader asserts that contestants need to be aware of what has been going around the world and how could individuals be creators of change. Similar to every season, this season expected focused, passionate, and fit people.

Also read: 'Roadies Revolution' To Conduct Live Auditions For The First Time Ever; Details Inside

Also read: Karan Wahi Describes 'Do Khiladi Problem Bhaari' In Raftaar-Krsna's Rap Song 'Chaukanna'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.