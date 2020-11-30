'Roadies Revolution' Written Update For Nov 28: Roadies Vote Out Arushi And Sanjay

Roadies Revolution is the 18th season of the popular MTV show, which premiered on the TV channel on February 15, 2020. This season around, Prince Narula, Nikhil Chinapa, Neha Dhupia and Varun Sood have been roped in as Leaders while Roadies veteran Rannvijay Singha is seen hosting the show. Read the Roadies Revolution written update of the November 28, 2020, episode to find out what happened in the latest episode of the reality TV game show.

Also Read | 'Roadies Revolution' Written Update For Nov 21: Varun & Nikhil's Alliance Shines

Written update of Roadies Revolution November 28 episode

In the Roadies Revolution latest episode, host Rannvijay went to the winning team of the last challenge and told them that he wanted them to meet someone. Contestant Aman Poddar expressed being scared to meet new people as they could possibly be the wild card entries.

Later, Rannvijay introduced everyone to three new faces who entered the Roadies arena. The host then informed them that they had been selected via the Roadies digital contest.

Kaisa laga aapko humare Roadies aur Castrol Power 1 Contest ke winners ka fun session? Tell us!💁🏻‍♀️



Catch all new episodes of #RoadiesRevolution on @MTVIndia every Saturday, 7 PM and anytime on @justvoot.@oppomobileindia @castrolbiking @axiom_ayurveda @ManforceIndia pic.twitter.com/ZzH4RiG4PA — MTV Roadies (@MTVRoadies) November 29, 2020

Also Read | 'Roadies Revolution' Latest Episode Will Show Major Ego Clashes In Basket Brawl Task

It was revealed that they had come to interact with the contestants while Rannvijay further revealed that at the end of the episode, they will be giving him one name among the contestants, who would be getting a special advantage. The next day, the contestants got a message about their next vote out session while everyone got shocked with the twist.

While everyone got together for their next vote out round, they got into a heated up argument while discussing their last task. However, Rannvijay stopped everyone by sorting the problem as he watched the CCTV footage of the last task.

Also Read | 'Roadies Revolution' Contestants Will Face Double Vote Outs & Dramatic Tiffs This Week!

He then stated that Pratibha had slapped Arushi and revealed saying Roadies wouldn't tolerate any sort of violence in the show. He also took the big decision of asking Pratibha to discontinue her journey in the show.

As the show proceeded, he announced eliminating contestants in pairs and asked Roadies to form a team of two. After a lot of discussions, the contestants formed their pairs, confirmed by Rannvijay. Towards the conclusion, he called the three guests for them to reveal the name of the contestant who got the advantage. Meanwhile, in the vote out session, contestants Sanjay and Arushi got the most votes as disclosed by the host himself.

Sanjay aur Arushi ke saamne aa chuka hai ek bada mushkil challenge! Who do you think would survive it?🤔



Catch all new episodes of #RoadiesRevolution on @MTVIndia every Saturday, 7 PM and anytime on @justvoot.@oppomobileindia @castrolbiking @axiom_ayurveda @ManforceCondoms pic.twitter.com/0rnTs0ikYi — MTV Roadies (@MTVRoadies) November 30, 2020

Also Read | 'Roadies Revolution' Written Update: Neha Smashes Bat In Frustration

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.