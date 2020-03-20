'Roadies Revolution' Timing: Here's When You Can Watch The Show & Its Repeat Telecast

One of the longest-running reality TV show in India Roadies kick-started the Roadies Revolution, which marks to be the 17th season of the reality show franchise. The show commenced on February 15, 2020, and has been doing great with the audience ever since then.

Now that Roadies Revolution is back with its 17th season for 2020, the makers reportedly also have a good contestant list. Here are all details about Roadies Revolution timing and when can you watch Roadies Revolution on TV.

Roadies Revolution timing on TV

Roadies Revolution timing on TV: 7 pm on MTV channel on Saturdays

Roadies Revolution repeat telecast time: 5.30 pm on Sundays

Roadies Revolution timing on Voot: Can watch the episodes anytime

The show is hosted by Rannvijay Singha. Neha Dhupia, Nikhil Chinapa, Raftaar, and Prince Narula act as mentors for all the contestants. This year, as per reports, the aim of the Roadies Revolution is to find the right notion to raise against the wrong dos a voice fighting for social causes in the nation.

This year around, all the judges of the show have been tackling one social cause as their agenda for the season. While Neha Dhupia is headlining women's safety issues whereas rapper Raftaar, on the other hand, tackles the issue of discrimination based on the caste, creed, religion, genders, amongst others.

Prince Narula is effectively working on taking a stand against the issue of drug abuse and Nikhil Chinapa will be leading the issues faced by climatic changes.

